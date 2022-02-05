Toyota February 2022 Discounts – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced a few offers and discounts for its cars in the Indian market this month (February 2022)

In 2022, the Indian automobile industry hopes to see a resurgence. Auto sales are expected to grow strongly this year, and to ensure that, some manufacturers are even offering a few deals and discounts on their vehicles. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also rolled out some offers for its cars this month.

Toyota Glanza, the brand’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on the hatchback this February.

Toyota Urban Cruiser does not have any cash discount on offer this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the SUV. All other Toyota models in the Indian market – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Vellfire, and Camry – have no official deals and discounts on offer currently.

It should be noted that Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser are rebadged Maruti cars, based on Baleno and Vitara Brezza, respectively. Toyota is also expected to launch the Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz) and Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga) in India soon.

Under Toyota and Maruti Suzuki’s partnership, a few new models will be launched in India in the near future. The two brands are jointly developing a midsize SUV, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other than that, a new compact SUV has also been developed, which will be introduced as the next-generation Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser.

Toyota Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 10,000 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Corporate discounts available on select Toyota cars

Maruti will soon launch a facelifted version of the Baleno, which will soon go on sale as the updated Glanza. Toyota is also planning to bring a few of its international models to the Indian market. Toyota Hilux pickup truck will go on sale here in March, and the new Land Cruiser is also expected to make its way here in the near future.