Toyota Diwali 2020 Discounts – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, Innova Crysta

During this Diwali season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering a few attractive deals and discounts on its vehicles

The festive season brings with it joy, celebrations, and most importantly, discounts! The Indian market is full of attractive discounts and offers during these times, including the auto sector as well. Manufacturers are busy trying to lure in as many customers as possible, by offering some brilliant discounts, and Toyota India is no exception.

Toyota is offering some extremely lucrative benefits on a few of its vehicles, namely the Innova Crysta, Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser, which we’ve detailed below. Keep reading ahead to know more about Toyota’s Diwali festive discounts.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is the most affordable vehicle in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup currently. Introduced in India last year, it is actually a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno, and offers the same engine and transmission options as well. The Glanza is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris is perhaps one of the least popular vehicles in its segment. Even though it’s a slow seller, the vehicle is quite economical as well as extremely practical. To improve sales, the manufacturer is offering some hefty discounts on it. You can avail a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 is also available for select customers.

Toyota Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser – Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 15,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Fortuner – – Toyota Vellfire – –

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser was introduced in the Indian market last month, and the vehicle is already selling in decent numbers. As it was only recently launched, there are no discount offers on it, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta is Toyota’s bestselling vehicle in India, and it is due for a mid-life facelift soon. The company is offering some brilliant offers on the current model, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000.