Toyota Discounts September 2020 – Glanza, Yaris, And Innova Crysta

To boost its sales, Toyota India is offering some brilliant deals and discounts on a few of its cars – like Yaris, Innova Crysta, and Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch its first sub-4-metre for the Indian market, the Urban Cruiser, very soon. The Japanese carmaker wishes to improve sales in India with the new crossover SUV. As for its current lineup, the company is offering some lucrative discounts on its other cars as well, in order to attract more buyers.

Out of all the vehicles being sold by Toyota in India, only the Glanza, Yaris, and Innova Crysta are available with discounts. Here, we shall list all the deals and discounts you can avail on Toyota cars in India.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota is offering some attractive discounts on its most affordable vehicle for the Indian market. It is available in a total of five trims – G MT, G MT (SHVS), V MT, G CVT, and V CVT. The ‘V Manual’ trim of the Glanza is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000.

Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it, which is added over the value of the vehicle you bring in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 5,000 on offer. Sadly, there are no deals on all other variants of the Toyota Glanza.

Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount worth a total of Rs. 20,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available on it as well. Not only that, but the Yaris is also available with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 20,000. Thus, the maximum benefits available on the purchase of the new Toyota Yaris are worth up to Rs. 60,000.

Models Cash Discounts Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Toyota Glanza (V MT) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Innova Crysta – Rs. 20,000 Toyota Fortuner – Dealer Level Toyota Vellfire – Dealer Level Loyalty Bonus Same value as exchange bonus, only for existing Toyota customers

Toyota has also announced that it will be introducing a new special edition model for the Yaris soon, called the “Limited Black Edition’. It gets a full-black exterior theme, with only a few chrome elements, which adds headlamp garnish and taillamp garnish. There is also mood lighting on the interior door panels.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova is perhaps the most successful vehicle by the Japanese carmaker in India. Sadly, there is no cash or corporate discount available on the MPV. However, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus worth up to Rs. 20,000 on the Innova Crysta.