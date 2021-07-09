Toyota Discounts July 2021 – Glanza, Yaris, Urban Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner

This month (July 2021), buyers can avail discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 65,000 on Toyota vehicles in the Indian market

Now that the different states of India are slowly lifting their respective lockdowns, the Indian automobile industry is showing a strong recovery in terms of sales. Carmakers are also offering a few attractive discounts on their vehicles, to keep the sales numbers up, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor is no exception. Here, have listed all the deals available on Toyota cars in the Indian market in July 2021.

Toyota Glanza has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus (or loyalty bonus) of Rs. 18,000 is available on the ‘G MT’ variant of the Glanza. On all other variants, the exchange bonus/loyalty bonus is a little lower, worth Rs. 8,000.

On the Yaris, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 25,000 are being offered. An exchange bonus (or loyalty bonus) of Rs. 20,000 is also available on the sedan. It should be noted that the Yaris is slated to be discontinued soon, replaced by a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz. As such, interested buyers could negotiate with the dealerships for further discounts.

Toyota Urban Cruiser doesn’t have any cash discounts or corporate discounts available. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is on offer here. On the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, there are no official deals and discounts available this month.

As for Toyota’s imported models – Camry hybrid and Vellfire – there are no discount offers available on them. It should be noted that the deals mentioned here could vary from place to place, so be sure to check out your nearest Toyota dealership as well.

Toyota Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange/Loyalty Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Glanza (G MT variant) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Innova 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota is also planning to launch the RAV4 hybrid in India soon, and the SUV has been spied a few times during road testing. Also, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are currently co-developing two new SUVs for our market. One of these will be a compact one, to rival Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. The other one will be a midsize SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.