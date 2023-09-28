Toyota Developing New SUV For India, Land Cruiser Mini Under Evaluation

Toyota is planning to expand its production capacity locally for the first time in more than ten years; a new SUV codenamed 340D is under development

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been thriving in the Indian market in recent times courtesy of its partnership with Suzuki. The entry-level Glanza premium hatchback, the recently launched Rumion MPV and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV are part of the lineup due to its association with Maruti Suzuki and they have certainly helped in increasing the volume tally.

A report that emerged on the internet indicates the Japanese auto major is planning to expand its production capacity locally for the first time in more than ten years. The third plant will be able to roll out 80,000 to 1,20,000 units per annum initially and it may increase to over two lakh units in the future. Cumulatively, Toyota’s production in India will be up by 30 per cent.

The report further noted that Toyota is currently developing a brand new SUV for India and its developmental duties have commenced. It will be introduced in the early stages of 2026 and will be the centrepiece of production in the new manufacturing facility. The Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder contribute to 40 per cent of the overall volumes at present.

In addition, two-thirds of Toyota’s production capacity is utilised by Maruti Suzuki as the Invicto, badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross, and the Grand Vitara, which has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, are rolled out of TKM’s Bidadi plant along with their respective donors.

Before the end of 2030, Toyota plans to have a total production capacity of five lakh units per year. The proposed third plant is also aimed to be established in Bidadi. A few months ago, Toyota added a new shift at both of its factories, which increased the capacity to over four lakh units. Back to the upcoming SUV internally codenamed 340D, it will be positioned between the Hyryder and the Innova Hycross.

The yearly production of the Toyota 340D is estimated to be 60,000 units per year and it could be the previously speculated seven-seater Corolla Cross. Toyota is also evaluating the Land Cruiser Mini, which will rival the five-door Suzuki Jimny, for India and it could be locally assembled if it gets the green light. In the coming months, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx, will likely be launched in India.