Toyota December 2023 Sales Analysis – Fortuner, Innova, Hyryder, Glanza

The sales table of Toyota for the month of December 2023 in India saw the Innova range outselling the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a domestic tally of 21,372 units in the month of December 2023 as against 10,421 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales surge of 105 per cent. Compared to the previous month of November 2023 with 16,924 units, a MoM volume increase of 26.3 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major recorded a total market share of 7.4 per cent as against 3.8 per cent during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 3.6 per cent. The Toyota Innova range comprising the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross was responsible for a domestic total of 7,832 units as against just 36 units.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder registered a total of 4,976 units last month as against 4,201 units with a positive sales growth of 18 per cent. The midsize SUV competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc. It is powered by a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

Toyota Models (YoY) Sales In December 2023 Sales In December 2022 1. Toyota Innova 7,832 36 2. Toyota Hyryder (18%) 4,976 4,201 3. Toyota Glanza (-8%) 4,088 4,465 4. Toyota Fortuner (94%) 3,104 1,603 5. Toyota Rumion 833 – 6. Toyota Hilux 322 5 7. Toyota Camry (154%) 180 71 8. Toyota Vellfire (-8%) 37 40

The Toyota Fortuner posted a total of 3,104 units as against 1,603 units with a YoY surge of 94 per cent as the full-size seven-seater SUV continues to lead its segment. The mild hybrid version of the Fortuner is expected to launch sometime this year in India. The Rumion MPV, the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, recorded 833 units last month.

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck managed a domestic tally of 322 units while the Camry Hybrid posted 180 units as against 71 units with a YoY growth of 154 per cent. The Toyota Vellfire flagship MPV found 37 takers in December 2023 as against 40 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY drop of 8 per cent.

In 2024, Toyota will expand its SUV portfolio with the addition of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV. The compact SUV coupe will be the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it will likely be launched before the end of H1 2024.