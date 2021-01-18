Toyota garnered a total of 7,487 units in December 2020 as against 6,544 units with 14 per cent sales increase

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) certainly ended the last calendar year on a high as 7,487 units were sold in December 2020 against 6,544 units during the same period in 2019 with 14 per cent Year-on-Year volume growth. The Japanese auto giant finished in eighth position with 2.7 per cent market share and it reaps the benefits of the rebadged models.

The Innova Crysta continued to sit at the top of the sales charts with 2,764 units last month as against 3,414 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 19 per cent negative volume growth. The premium MPV received a facelift with minor cosmetic updates primarily concentrated on the front fascia and addition of new features recently.

It is priced from Rs. 16.26 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 24.33 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom). The Glanza, rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, finished in second position with 2,102 units in December 2020 as against 1,620 units during the same period the previous year with an appreciable 30 per cent volume increase.

Model (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (-19%) 2,764 3,414 2. Glanza (30%) 2,102 1,620 3. Urban Cruiser 1,762 – 4. Fortuner (-5%) 584 612 5. Yaris (197%) 226 76 6. Camry (-18%) 33 40 7. Vellfire 16 – Total (14%) 7,487 6,544

The Urban Cruiser slotted in at third and it has been a consistent seller since its debut a few months ago. The sub-four-metre SUV garnered a total of 1,762 units last month and is essentially the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Both the rebadged models are contributing to a major portion of TKM’s volume tally every month.

The Fortuner posted 584 units as against 612 units in December 2019 with 5 per cent negative sales growth. The full-sized SUV gained a mid-cycle update only a few weeks ago and the Legender variant is offered in the automatic trim. The seven-seater is priced between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine developing 204 PS and 500 Nm.

The Yaris C-segment sedan garnered 226 units last month as against 76 units during the same period in 2019 with 197 per cent growth. The Camry flagship hybrid sedan endured a total of 33 units against 40 units in December 2019 with 18 per cent sales decline. The Vellfire luxury MPV posted 16 units in the final month of 2020.