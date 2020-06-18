Toyota Corolla Cross SUV Rendered Based On Spyshots

The Corolla Cross will be slotted between the C-HR and the RAV4 in Toyota’s foreign line-up, and could be offered with the 1.8-litre petrol hybrid powertrain

With the increase in global trend of crossovers and SUVs, Toyota isn’t lagging behind either, and the carmaker has launched a range of crossovers and SUVs in the recent times including the new Harrier, Yaris Cross as well as the Raize sub-compact SUV. Now, the Japanese carmaker is working on launching a new SUV based on one of its most popular models – the Corolla.

We recently reported about the company’s plans of launching the Corolla Cross SUV after camouflaged mules of what could possibly be the car were spotted testing. Now, a rendering of the car has been doing the rounds of the internet, and it surely looks better than we had imagined.

Just like a majority of other Toyota SUVs, the Corolla Cross is also imagined with a thick chrome grille, along with a large air dam up front. The grille is flanked by sleek and stylish LED headlamps. Moving on to the sides, the squarish wheel arches make the car look muscular. At the rear, the rendered Corolla Cross gets boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps, which are connected to each other by a chrome strip running across the tailgate.

The car gets a dual-tone rear bumper with a skid plate, which makes it look sporty. Also, the car has been equipped with dual exhaust tips as well as a shark fin antenna. The Corolla Cross seems to draw a lot of inspiration from Lexus SUVs, as well as the Toyota Wildlander sold in the Chinese market.

Internally codenamed 740B, The Toyota Corolla Cross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA platform, and the car is expected to initially be launched in Asian markets before moving to other countries in Latin America.

Powering the new SUV could be a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force petrol engine producing about 170 PS power and 200 Nm torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a six-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission. Apart from this, the car could also make use of the 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine from the Corolla sedan.