Toyota Compact Coupe SUV Likely Launch In The Coming Months

Toyota could launch an all-new compact coupe SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the coming months in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been able to garner good sales numbers in recent years courtesy of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki while the Innova range and Fortuner have maintained their leading status in their respective segments. The Glanza and Urban Cruiser were the only models sold by the Japanese brand priced under Rs. 10 lakh but the latter would be discontinued.

The Toyota Glanza is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it received a big update last year helping it to separate itself from the donor in terms of the exterior. However, the Urban Cruiser compact SUV did not get any such updates following the arrival of the new-gen Brezza last year amidst speculations.

It appears that Toyota could introduce a compact SUV coupe based on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx to fill up the void created by the Urban Cruiser. It could be named the Taisor, Raize or even the Raize Space but no official confirmation has been made yet. Judging by how Toyota introduces its badge-engineered models soon after their donors, the five-seater could debut in the coming months.

Just like the Fronx, it could be offered in an expansive range but the exterior will likely take plenty of inspiration from the global Yaris Cross instead of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing 90 PS and 113 Nm while a 1.0L turbo petrol engine kicking out 100 PS and 148 Nm could also be utilised.

The Toyota SUV coupe could be offered with a five-speed MT, a six-speed torque converter AT and a five-speed AMT option. It will be underpinned by the Heartect platform as the Fronx and the proportions will be identical to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

As for the interior, we can expect minor changes compared to its donor but the equipment list will be more or less identical with the presence of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, a HUD, six airbags, automatic climate control and so on.