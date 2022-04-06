Toyota bZ4X EV Official Specs Out; Has A Claimed Range Of 516 Km

Toyota bZ4X has a claimed driving range of up to 516 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle for the FWD variant

Toyota has officially announced the specifications of the bZ4X electric for the European market and it gets a claimed driving range of up to 516 km on a single charge in the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure) cycle. Getting into the details, the all-wheel-drive variant of the electric crossover has a slightly lower range of 470 km and is equipped with twin electric motors.

The front-wheel-drive trim of the Toyota bZ4X has a WLTP certified range of 516 km and both the range claims are higher than what was initially expected. It was believed to have a range of 500 km for the FWD variant and 460 km for the AWD model. The former has a power consumption of 14.3 kWh per 100 km while the latter has it at 15.8 kWh per 100 km.

The capacity of the battery packs slightly varies as well as the FWD variant is equipped with a 71.4 kWh unit and the all-wheel-drive trim uses a 72.8 kWh battery. They are able to withstand a 6.6 kW AC charger and are capable of up to 150 kW DC fast charging. The Toyota bZ4X FWD model develops a maximum power output of 201 hp and 265 Nm of peak torque.

It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds. The AWD trim is capable of a combined power output of 215 hp and 336 Nm as it uses dual electric motors. It is quicker than the other trim as it can do zero to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. Underpinned by the eTNGA architecture, the bZ4X is the first of a range of electrified models from the brand slated to arrive in the coming years.

The deliveries of the Toyota bZ4X will commence in Europe this year and it has a starting price of £41,950 in the United Kingdom. The buyers also get the option to lease the all-electric crossover with a wallbox charger, connected tech and maintenance taken care of. The extended care program for Europe ensures 70 per cent of battery capacity over a decade or 10 lakh km.

The Japanese manufacturer is developing a global midsize electric SUV in partnership with Maruti Suzuki. It will sit on the 27PL platform and its design could be inspired by the bZ4X.