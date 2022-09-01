Toyota August 2022 Sales – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota posted 14,959 units in the month of August 2022 against 12,772 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 17 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released an official statement saying that it has recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 14,959 units in the month of August 2022 against 12,772 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 17 per cent. In the period between April and August 2022, Toyota posted 68 per cent growth on a YoY basis.

Speaking on the sales performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Last month our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments.”

The Toyota Glanza premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV have been garnering good sales numbers and the brand said, the Vellfire premium MPV has also been well received amongst customers registering close to 120 per cent growth. The Japanese auto major further noted that the Camry Hybrid also posted encouraging orders last month.

Toyota hopes the upcoming festive season would help in accelerating its domestic sales further while the soon-launching Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to make a strong impact in the midsize SUV segment. The five-seater is based on the same Global C platform as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and they have plenty in common with each other.

It derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103 PS and 135 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A four-wheel drive system is also offered with this powertrain.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine works in tandem with a strong hybrid system to develop around 115 PS maximum power. It enables a dedicated EV mode. Following the Hyryder, Toyota will bring in the new generation Innova HyCross around November 2022, before its local launch around January 2023. The second-gen Urban Crusier based on the latest Brezza is also launching in the coming months.