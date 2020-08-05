Toyota Adds A ‘Black Edition’ To the Land Cruiser Prado Range

Other than the addition of a new ‘Black Edition’ model, the entire Land Cruiser Prado has been updated with new features

Japanese carmaker Toyota has recently added a new model to the Land Cruiser Prado lineup, called the Black Edition, in its home market. Not only that, but the rest of the Prado range has also received some major changes, including safety updates and a more powerful engine.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado still has the same 2.8-litre inline-4 diesel motor as before, but gets a larger turbocharger now. The maximum power output has been raised to 204 PS and the torque to 450 Nm (up from 177 PS and 410 Nm). It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard, with paddle shifters available in the top-spec ‘TZ-G’ trim. Other engine options remain unchanged.

The additional power will surely help the car both on and off the road. Toyota claims a fuel economy is 11.2 kmpl in city driving conditions, which will surely appeal to the average urban buyer. While we’re impressed by the spec sheet, the Prado has received many other significant changes. Toyota Safety Sense suite now features an improved detection range for the pre-collision safety system, thus enhancing pedestrian safety.

The Land Cruiser Prado now also gets lane departure alert, yaw assist, road sign detection, and a vehicle start notification function. On the ‘TX-G’ and ‘TX L-Package’ trim-levels, Rear Cross Traffic Alert system is offered as an optional extra. Customers can also pot for a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Bluetooth connectivity.

As for the Black Edition, it features aesthetic changes over the standard Prado range. The Black Edition is based on the ‘TX L-Package’ trim, with the same equipment level but in an all-black cabin, just like the name suggests. The interior design, however, remains unchanged, including the seats, dashboard, and the centre console. There are silver inserts on the dashboard and door handles though, which add a touch of premium-ness to the look.

The exterior also gets an all-black treatment for the paint, ORVM caps, roof rails, and garnishes for the headlamps and taillamps. The Black Edition also gets a set of blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, and black bezel for the foglamps. In the Japanese market, the price ranges from 36,21,000 Yen for the base model to 42,61,000 Yen for the Black Edition (roughly equivalent to Rs. 25.6 lakh and Rs. 30.2 lakh, respectively).