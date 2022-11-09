Top Upcoming MPVs In 2023 – Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Citroen

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the second half of 2023

In the calendar year 2023, the MPV segment will certainly be spiced up across the board as a number of new models are waiting to arrive. The MPVs attract family-based customers wanting to have a spacious vehicle brimmed with practicality and modern features. Here we give you a list of upcoming MPVs that are likely to launch as early as next year:

1. Toyota Innova Hycross:

The Innova Hycross will make its local debut on November 25 and its prices will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The premium MPV will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta and is based on a new monocoque chassis. The front-wheel-drive model gets a host of changes inside and out and is brimmed with features including ADAS-based assistive technologies.

2. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

The Toyota Innova Hycross will become the first cross-badged Toyota sold by Maruti Suzuki in India and it will likely launch in the second half of 2023. The C-MPV will be underpinned by the same TNGA-C modular platform and will share the interior bits and powertrain as well. It will use a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a strong hybrid iteration of the same engine. It will be positioned above the XL6 and will give Maruti Suzuki a big advantage in entering a brand new segment. The C-MPV could only be offered through Nexa outlets.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The Kia Carnival currently sold elsewhere has larger proportions and it looks completely different to the model on sale in India as we are yet to get the generation upgrade. It is more premium inside and out and is equipped with multiple engine choices but India may continue to stick with the 2.2-litre diesel engine. We do expect it to launch in India sometime next year capitalising on the success of the Carens.

4. Hyundai Stargazer:

The Hyundai Stargazer is already on sale in many international markets and it boasts a futuristic design language. If the second largest car producer decides to enter the premium MPV space, it may as well be with the Stargazer. It could use the existing 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines commonly found across Hyundai’s premium models.

5. 7-Seater Citroen C3:

Citroen India introduced the C3 compact hatchback a few months ago and it has been decently received by consumers. It looks like the French manufacturer will further expand the portfolio by leveraging the CMP platform of the C3 as a three-row vehicle based on the C3 was spotted testing a few weeks ago. It may not exactly be an MPV but a stretched version of the C3.