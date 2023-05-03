Top Upcoming Cars From Big Brands In India – Maruti To Tata

Some of the big brands in India are gearing up to launch new cars in the coming months. These include Jimny, Hyundai Exter, Nexon Facelift and more

The first four months of 2023 have seen some prominent car launches in the country like the new-gen Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Honda City Facelift amongst others. Now as we move further, some highly popular models are slated for a launch in the coming months. Let’s have a look at the top upcoming cars from big brands in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

One of the highly anticipated models, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is slated for a launch this month i.e. May 2023. The production of the SUV is already underway since April and we will soon have its final pricing as well.

The four-wheeler will be powered by a 1.5 litre K15B petrol engine putting out 105 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Jimny will be offered in two trims i.e. Zeta and Alpha with prices expected to start from around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Suzuki Innova Hycross Based Premium MPV

Slated for a launch in July 2023, the Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV from Maruti Suzuki could be called Engage. Everything ranging from the platform, and powertrain to features will be a straight lift-off from the Innova Hycross. The exterior design may receive minor changes while the interiors will remain more or less the same, except for the Suzuki logo. Once launched, the premium MPV will be the most expensive offering from the homegrown automaker in the Indian market.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift

Currently, the best-selling compact SUV in the Indian market, Tata Nexon will soon get a facelift. The updated model has already been spied multiple times. Although it was fully covered, the design changes can be identified to some extent. Inside the cabin, the changes include a 2 spoke steering wheel, an all-new fully digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment display, connected car tech and more.

It is speculated that the facelifted model could get the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine putting out 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. It can be mated to a DCT gearbox, along with a 6-speed manual unit.

4. Hyundai Exter

Squarely aimed at Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter’s design sketches are already out and if media reports are something to go by, the micro-SUV could be launched in August 2023. Sitting at the bottom of Hyundai’s SUV line-up, the Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios. Under the hood, it will be powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine along with the performance-oriented 1.0-litre tGDi petrol unit. A CNG fuel option is also on the cards.

5. Tata Altroz and Punch CNG

Last but not least, Tata Motors will soon launch CNG-powered Punch and Altroz in the Indian market. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz CNG launch in a few weeks will be followed by Punch CNG which is slated to arrive in the next 2-3 months. The latest CNG models from Tata Motors will feature a dual cylinder technology (30 litres each) which leverages a good amount of space in the boot, as compared to the conventional systems.

The CNG hatch will be available in four variants i.e. XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+S. The cars will draw power from a familiar 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, putting out 83 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.