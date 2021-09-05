Top SUVs In August 2021 – Creta, Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Alcazar

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza led the SUV sales charts in the month of August 2021 with 12,906 units and 87 per cent growth

In the month of August 2021, the domination of the SUVs, compact and midsize segments, in particular, was apparent and the top ten sales charts had a whopping five SUVs underlining the dramatic shift in trend for such body type. With even mass-market based customers opting for SUVs, the compact and midsize spaces have really come into the spotlight.

Thus, in the coming years, the micro SUV segment will see a big boom as brands like Tata Motors and Hyundai are stepping in soon. The Vitara Brezza was the most sold SUV in the country last month as 12,906 units were recorded against 6,903 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 87 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta came in at second with 12,597 unit sales against 11,758 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 7 per cent. The Tata Nexon finished in the third position with 10,006 units as against 5,179 units during the same period twelve months ago with a massive YoY surge of 93 per cent.

Top SUVs (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (87%) 12,906 6,903 2. Hyundai Creta (7%) 12,597 11,758 3. Tata Nexon (93%) 10,006 5,179 4. Kia Seltos (-19%) 8,619 10,655 5. Hyundai Venue (1%) 8,377 8,267 6. Kia Sonet (%) 7,752 – 7. Mahindra XUV300 (96%) 5,861 2,990 8. Mahindra Thar (%) 3,493 – 9. Hyundai Alcazar (%) 3,468 –

The homegrown manufacturer will be looking to capitalise on the momentum created by Nexon as the Punch micro SUV is launching this festive season. It will be slotted below the Nexon and is expected to have a price tag of Rs. 5-8 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices.

The Kia Seltos was the fourth most sold SUV in the country last month as 8,619 units were registered against 10,655 units with 19 per cent negative sales growth. The Hyundai Venue slotted in at fifth with 8,377 units in August 2021 against 8,267 units with 1 per cent growth. The Kia Sonet finished sixth with a cumulative domestic tally of 7,752 units.

The Mahindra XUV300 ended up in the seventh position with 5,861 units against 2,990 units during the same period in 2020 with 96 per cent growth. The Mahindra Thar finished in ninth place ahead of Hyundai Alcazar with 3,493 units. The Alcazar continues to impress with 3,468 unit sales in August 2021.