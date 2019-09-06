Top Seven 150cc Motorcycles To Buy In India In 2019

The popularity of the 150cc motorcycles in India has grown over the years and it now consists of some stylish and performance-oriented motorcycles

After the entry-level commuter class in India, the 150cc motorcycle segment is the most popular two-wheeler segment of India. The demand for the premium 150cc motorcycles has increased in India in all these years that also gave the two-wheeler manufacturers of the country confidence to include bikes with slightly bigger displacement from 150cc, 155cc, and even 160cc. These premium 150cc motorcycles provide stylish looks, satisfactory performance along with decent fuel efficiency figures at the same time.

Here is the list of top 7 most popular 150cc motorcycles to buy in India.

1. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

Price: Rs 1,42,780 (ex-showroom)

There is no denying the fact that the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is the most popular 150cc motorcycle available in India at this moment. The third-generation R15 brings a lot to the plate and is the sportiest 150cc motorcycle.

The new R15 V3.0 features a YZF-R1 inspired front end, twin LED headlamps, fully-digital instrument cluster, a muscular yet sharp looking fuel tank and a sleeker rear end. The R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 19 bhp of peak power at 10,000 rpm and 15.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

The motorcycle also gets Yamaha’s VVA technology and slipper clutch as well with its 6-speed gearbox. The R15 V3.0 rivals directly against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and the recently launched Suzuki Gixxr SF 150. The Yamaha R15 V3.0 retails at Rs 1,42,780 (ex-showroom).

2. Suzuki Gixxer SF 150

Price: Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom)

Suzuki has launched the Gixxer SF 150 in India recently. The new generation model has received a sporty makeover over its predecessor. It gets a clip-on handlebar, full LCD instrument cluster, sporty split seat, and a full LED headlamp and taillamp setup. The SF 150 is powered by the same 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, BS-VI ready engine.

The engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14.1 ps of peak power and 14 Nm of peak torque. The engine now produces 0.7 ps less power than its predecessor while there are no changes to the torque output.

The braking duties are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 rivals directly against the Yamaha R15 V3.0 and the Hero Xtreme 200S. The Gixxer SF 150 retails at Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom).

3. Suzuki Gixxer 150

Price: Rs 100,212 (ex-showroom)

Suzuki introduced the third generation Gixxer 150 in India recently. The has received a complete overhaul and is also powered by a new fuel injected BS-VI compliant engine. In terms of cosmetic updates, the Gixxer 150 gets a new LED headlamp towards the front, followed by a muscular fuel tank, fully digital instrument cluster and a sleek tail section.

The Gixxer 150 also gets a new split seat setup and a tyre hugger at the rear. The Gixxer 150 is powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor. The unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox 14.1PS of peak power at 8,000rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

The Gixxer 150 rivals directly against the likes of Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZ FI Version 3.0 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 is priced at Rs 100,212 (ex-showroom).

4. Yamaha FZ V3.0 Fi

Price: Rs 98,180 (ex-showroom)

Yamaha has launched the FZ V3.0 Fi in India in January. The motorcycle gets mostly cosmetic updates and minor mechanical changes. The new generation FZ gets an LCD instrument cluster that is the same unit that you will also find on the FZ25, new LED headlamp and taillamp and a single channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

The motorcycle is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 13.2ps of power at 8000rpm and 12.8Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The motorcycle rivals direct against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 150. The Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI is priced at Rs 98,180 (ex-showroom).

5. Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Price: Rs 93 094 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Pulsar has launched the NS160 almost 2 years ago in India and this is one of the most popular motorcycles of this segment. The motorcycle takes its styling inspiration from NS200. It is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled motor.

The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 15.3 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Pulsar NS 160 rivals directly against the likes of the Honda CB-Hornet 160R and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs 93 094 (ex-showroom).

6. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Price: Rs 93,851 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motors launched the new generation Apache RTR 160 4V last year in the country. It gets a new styling, new features and a completely new engine with four valves in the cylinder. The Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke motor.

The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 16.28 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle rivals directly against the likes of the Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V retails at Rs 93,851 (ex-showroom).

7. Honda CB Hornet 160

Price: Rs 92,578 (ex-showroom)

There is no doubt that the CB Hornet 160 is one of the finest looking motorcycles of its segment. Honda has updated the CB Hornet 160R in the country last year. The motorcycle retains the same silhouette but gets few additional updates in the form of a new full-LED headlamp that replaced the halogen headlamp unit of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle also gets new body graphics and a restyled Hornet badge on the fuel tank. The tail section of the motorcycle is highlighted by the X shaped LED taillamp. The CB Hornet 160R is powered by the 162.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

The motor paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14.9 bhp of peak power at 8500 rpm and 14.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motorcycle competes directly against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. The CB Hornet 160R retails at Rs 92,578 (ex-showroom).