Top-Of-The-Line BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Loses Some Features

While the BMW 330Li M Sport was previously priced at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it is yet to be ascertained if the price of the variant has now changed

The semiconductor chip shortage has been haunting the automobile industry for months now, further stretching the waiting periods of a host of cars in the Indian market. As a result of the chip shortage, BMW has resorted to deleting some features from the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport luxury sedan.

The M Sport variant sits at the top of the standard BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine – the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. This variant will no longer be available with features like a heads-up display, comfort access as well as a 360-degree camera. Apart from that, the Harman Kardon speakers have also been replaced.

It should be noted that the BMW M Sport variant will continue to be offered with visual enhancements like 18-inch alloy wheels, sporty-looking bumpers, M badging as well as M steering wheel over the regular 3 Series. It is yet to be seen if the price of this specific variant has changed.

Until now, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport has been retailed at Rs 53.90 lakh, while the 330Li Luxury Line and 320Ld Luxury Line variants have been priced at Rs 52.50 lakh and Rs 53.90 lakh respectively. In contrast, the standard wheelbase 3 Series sedan has been priced between Rs 44.90 lakh and Rs 62.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the sporty M340i xDrive trim.

The 330Li M Sport trim on the long-wheelbase version of the luxury sedan is available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 258 PS of maximum power, along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine is also offered with a 2.0-litre oil burner that makes 193 PS and 400 Nm, available with the same transmission as the petrol powertrain. Compared to the regular 3 Series, the Gran Limousine has a 110 mm longer wheelbase which opens up an extra 43 mm of legroom for the rear passengers. The larger rear doors also make ingress and egress easier.

