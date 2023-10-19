Top Hatchback Discounts Oct 2023 – Close To Rs. 1 Lakh Benefits

In the month of October 2023, hatchback models across different segments are getting big discounts to lure in buyers during this festive season

With customers preferring SUV segments over hatchbacks and sedans, the festive period is brimmed with attractive discounts from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault and Citroen as they try to garner more volume sales. The entry-level Citroen C3 hatchback comes with benefits of up to Rs. 99,000 as it can be bought today under a scheme and paid through EMI from next year.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, sold through Nexa premium dealerships, is available with up to Rs. 70,000 in discounts as it gets Rs. 35,000 cash discount, up to Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and up to Rs. 10,000 in corporate discount. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is retailed with total benefits of up to Rs. 59,000 – Rs. 35,000 in cash, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs. 4,000 corporate discount.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 54,000. The highly popular Maruti Suzuki Swift and Wagon R are available with total benefits of Rs. 50,000 as the cash discount stands at Rs. 25,000, the exchange bonus at Rs. 20,000 and the remaining in corporate discount.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets total benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 including Rs. 30,000 in cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and the remaining in corporate discount. The Renault Kwid has not been posting massive sales tally as it used to in the past and it comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate/loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with total benefits of Rs. 50,000 as well – Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus plus corporate discount and dealer end benefits on select trim levels. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold with Rs. 50,000 benefits as the cash discount stands at up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus at Rs. 10,000 in addition to Rs. 10,000 in exchange on Swift and Wagon R and dealer level benefits on select trims.

The festive season can always be considered as lucrative to buy new cars and the aforementioned discounts are subject to availability and place.