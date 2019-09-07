Top Five Changes In Newly Launched Toyota Yaris Dual-Tone Variant

2019 Toyota Yaris Dual-Tone variant gets six new features in a bid to improve the sedan’s sales; no powertrain changes are implemented

With the sales of the Yaris plummeting seemingly every month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor took the opportunity during this festive season to launch the dual-tone variant of the sedan. The Japanese manufacturer had introduced the new version with a starting price of Rs. 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for J optional manual trim.

While not too many changes have been made, it is good to see the sedan showing its sporty attire with the revisions implemented and they might help in improving the sales figures by some margin but the segment itself has seen huge slump in recent times.

It does not come with any mechanical updates as it continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine making 107 PS and 140 Nm. It is mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. The Yaris dual-tone variant can be booked across all authorised Toyota dealerships present in the country and here are the five key changes made:

Dual-Tone Exterior:

On the outside, the Toyota Yaris dual-tone variant adorns, as the name suggests, a two-tone paint scheme. Additionally, it gets bumper spoiler at the front and the rear.

Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels:

Enhancing the sporty appeal of the Toyota Yaris dual-tone variant is the set of newly finished diamond-cut alloy wheels with six spokes. It goes well with the exterior theme of the sedan and could be appealing to a large number of audiences seeking the Japanese sedan.

Leatherette Seat:

Besides the exterior changes, Toyota did not leave the interior without any updates. It comes with leatherette seat covers, mood lighting, centre console box and automatic climate control system. Some of the already existing equipment includes seven airbags, seven-speed CVT, roof-mounted air vents,eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, 60:40 rear split seats, keyless smart entry, etc.

Glossy Black Finish:

The roof has been finished in black colour and so are the A-, B- and C-pillars, Outside Rear View Mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel:

The multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls as well as the gearshift knob is also wrapped in leather to enhance the upmarket look of the Yaris dual-tone variant.