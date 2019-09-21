Top Discounts On Sub-4M Cars In Sep 2019 – Dzire, Swift, Polo, Ignis

Thanks to a massive slowdown in sales, most car companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Honda, Tata Motors and Volkswagen are offering some great discounts

Like we have been saying for a long time now, the Indian auto sector is currently going through its worst-ever sales slowdown in the last few decades. The situation is so poor that most carmakers, including successful manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra and Honda, are offering some great discounts on most of their models. Today, in this post, we have come up with information on the best deals on hatchback, sedan, compact SUV cars in the sub-4-metre segment.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s leading carmaker, is offering a cash discount of Rs 69,500 on the Vitara Brezza. Furthermore, there’s also a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and free 2 years extended warranty. The diesel version of the Maruti Dzire is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000. There’s also a free extended warranty of 5 years.

Similarly, the diesel variant of the Maruti Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Additionally, the small car is even available with free 5 year extended warranty package. The Maruti Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Model Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 69,500 + 2 Years Warranty + Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Grand I10 Rs. 60,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel Rs. 35,000 + 5 Year warranty + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Rs. 30,000 + 5 Year warranty + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra KUV 100 Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth 5,000 + Rs. 29,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500 + Rs. 30,000 (Offer On Select Chassis) Volkswagen Polo Trendline Rs. 50,000 + Rs. Rs.20,000 Volkswagen Ameo Rs. 50,000 + Rs. Rs.20,000 Tata Tigor Petrol Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 12,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. Rs. 7,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Honda Jazz 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 25,000

Maruti Ignis, the company’s B-segment cross-hatch, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The petrol version of the Maruti Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10, which is on sale even after the launch of the i10 NIOS, is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The Mahindra KUV100, which is a Maruti Ignis rival, is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 along with free accessories worth Rs 5,000. In addition, you also get an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Tata Motors is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 7,500 on the Nexon. Additionally, select variants are available with additional benefits worth Rs 30,000. The Tata Tigor, on the other hand, is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 12,000.

Volkswagen India is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on the Ameo and the Trendline variant of the Polo. Lastly, Honda Cars India is currently offering free 1st-year insurance and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the Honda Jazz.