Top CNG Cars In 2022 In India – Tata Tiago I-CNG To Maruti Ertiga S-CNG

Check out our list of the top seven CNG-powered passenger cars that you can currently buy in the Indian market

Due to the rising cost of petrol and diesel, Indian car buyers are now gravitating towards CNG cars. In the past two years, the sales of CNG-powered passenger vehicles has grown by leaps and bounds, and we expect this trend to continue forward, especially now that there are so many options to choose from, and more are set to launch soon.

Here, we have listed the top seven CNG-powered cars one can buy in the Indian market right now.

1. Tata Tiago i-CNG

Price – Rs. 6.09 lakh to Rs. 7.64 lakh

Tata Tiago i-CNG was launched in India just a few days ago, and it has already managed to generate a lot of buzz! Unlike other CNG hatchbacks, which are available in limited variants, usually either base or mid-spec trims, the CNG-powered Tiago is available in a host of trim options. It has an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 26.49km/kg, which is a little low compared to some rivals, but this is the most powerful CNG car in its segment (73.4 PS and 95 Nm on CNG).

2. Tata Tigor i-CNG

Price – Rs. 7.69 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh

Tata also launched Tigor i-CNG alongside Tiago i-CNG, and the two get an identical powertrain, along with an identical ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg when running on natural gas. The sedan comes loaded with plenty of convenience features, arguably more than rivals. Also, with 73.4 PS and 95 Nm on tap (in CNG mode), it is the most powerful CNG-powered sedan in the Indian market.

3. Maruti Celerio S-CNG

Price – Rs. 6.58 lakh

Maruti Suzuki recently added a CNG powertrain option to the new Celerio, which belts out 56.67 PS and 82.1 Nm when running on natural gas. With an ARAI-rated economy of 35.60 km/kg in CNG mode, this is an extremely frugal car to run, although it is not very well-equipped for the price tag it commands when compared to rivals.

4. Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG

Price – Rs. 6.13 lakh to Rs. 6.19 lakh

Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG is one of the most popular CNG cars in the Indian market, and for good reason. Its tallboy design makes it extremely spacious despite the compact size, and it is also quite affordable. It is also extremely fuel-efficient, returning 32.52 km to a single kg of CNG, although the power output (59.14 PS and 78 Nm on CNG) is modest.

5. Maruti S-Presso S-CNG

Price – Rs. 5.24 lakh to Rs. 5.56 lakh

If you’re looking for maximum comfort at the lowest price (and lowest running cost), then Maruti S-Presso S-CNG is one of the best offerings in the Indian car market. This micro-SUV can deliver a fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg, with 59.14 PS of peak power and 78 Nm of maximum torque in CNG mode.

6. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Price – Rs. 7.07 lakh to Rs. 7.60 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with the most number of engine choices among all cars in its segment, including a CNG powertrain option. In CNG mode, the Hyundai hatchback generates 68.66 PS and 95 Nm, and can touch a fuel economy figure of 18.9 km/kg (ARAI-rated). The real-world fuel economy of Grand i10 Nios CNG has been reported to be higher than the ARAI-tested figure, which is quite odd, to be honest.

7. Maruti Ertiga S-CNG

Price – Rs. 9.87 lakh

Maruti Ertiga is the most popular MPV in India, and the demand for its CNG variant is quite high. The CNG-powered Ertiga is a little bare-bones, but it is brilliant for ferrying people around without hurting the pocket (delivers 26.08 km/kg, as per ARAI). With 92.45 PS and 122 Nm on tap (in CNG mode), it is fairly peppy as well.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi