Top Changes Expected On 2024 Hyundai Creta – ADAS & More

Explore the anticipated upgrades on the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, including cutting-edge features, ADAS, bold design changes, etc.

The anticipation surrounding the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is building, and we all expect a host of exciting changes that promise to elevate this popular SUV to new heights. The spy shots floating online reveal extensive design modifications, and the facelift will not only redefine aesthetics but also introduce advanced features, especially in the safety department.

The biggest safety enhancement will be the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The SUV will get level-2 ADAS, which will include Front Collision Warning & Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, and a few more.

Apart from that, the facelifted Creta will come with six airbags, three-point seatbelts on all seats, ABS with EBD, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitor, parking sensors, 360-degree parking camera, and more such safety features. The convenience equipment list is already quite long, but there will be a few additions there too, like a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display.

In terms of design, the facelifted Creta for the Indian market showcases new LED DRLs and boxier headlights, giving it a distinct and bolder look. The slatted grille is more pronounced, contributing to an overall beefier appearance. The rear gets a striking update with split-LED tail lamps featuring Audi-like dynamic turn indicators, adding a touch of sophistication.

Inside the cabin, although the dashboard design remains camouflaged, we expect many changes. Notably, USB Type-C chargers for rear seat occupants, an updated steering wheel, new upholstery, etc. Interestingly, the powertrain options will remain unchanged; all engine-gearbox combos of the outgoing model will continue forward into the updated model.

Considering the significant upgrades, the facelifted Hyundai Creta is likely to come with a notable premium over the current model’s price of Rs 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). This renewed Creta will continue its rivalry with formidable competitors such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and its own cousin, Kia Seltos.