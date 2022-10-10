Top Car Discounts October 2022 – Ignis, XUV300 To Safari, Taigun

In the month of October 2022, car markers are offering huge discount deals across different segments and here we bring you a whole list of the top discounts

Mahindra’s Alturas G4 full-size SUV comes with a cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 11,500. Adding Rs. 20,000 in accessories, the seven-seater has an attractive discount of up to Rs. 3,01,500. The old Scorpio is sold with a total discount of Rs. 2.09 lakh (Up to Rs. 1.75 lakh cash, Rs. 20,000 in accessories, Rs. 10k in exchange and Rs. 4k in corp bonus).

Hyundai’s Kona Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh while the Volkswagen Taigun has it at up to Rs. 80,000. The Mahindra XUV300 is retailed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 29,000, and Rs. 10,000 in accessories along with Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 in corporate bonus – taking the overall total up to Rs. 68,000.

The XUV300’s range was recently expanded with the launch of the more powerful TurboSport variant recently. Nissan India’s Kicks midsize SUV gets up to Rs. 21,000 in cash discount along with a finance offer of 6.99 per cent. The five-seater also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 while the corporate bonus stands at Rs. 10,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Bonus Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,20,000 + 20,000 (Accessories) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Mahindra Scorpio (Old) Up to Rs. 1,75,000 + 20,000 (Accessories) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1,00,000 Volkswagen Taigun Up to Rs. 80,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 29,000 + 10,000 (Accessories) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 21,000 + Finance Offer (6.99%) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-presso Up to Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift (AMT) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Renault Triber Rs. 15,000 + 5,000 (Accessories) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Jeep Compass Rs. 50,000 Maruti Ignis Rs. 28,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata safari Rs. 40,000

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio received a brand new generation late last year and it now has a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 in corporate bonus – a total of up to Rs. 59,000. The AMT variant of the Swift comes with a total discount of up to Rs. 50,000 (Rs. 30k in cash, Rs. 15k in exchange bonus and Rs. 5k in corporate bonus).

Renault Triber has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 5,000 in accessories, Rs. 20,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 in corporate bonus, taking the total up to Rs. 50,000. The Jeep Compass has an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 this month. Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis has a cash discount of Rs. 28,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000.

The Grand i10 Nios can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate bonus of Rs. 3,000. The Tata Safari gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and its five-seater sibling, the Harrier, has it at Rs. 45,000 (Rs. 40k on exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 on corporate bonus).