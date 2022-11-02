Top 8 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India – 5-door Jimny To YTB

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on expanding its portfolio with the launch of feature-rich and practical products in India

Rising competition from rivals and demand for feature-rich and premium cars is currently pushing Maruti Suzuki to aggressively update its portfolio in the country and the brand is all set to launch 8 new cars in India.

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Expected to make its global debut in mid-2023, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was seen testing on European streets a few weeks ago. From what we know so far, it will be underpinned by a stronger version of the HEARTECT platform and is likely to retain similar powertrain options.

2. Maruti Brezza CNG

Multiple online reports suggest that the new Brezza CNG is likely to soon make its Indian debut and will be one of the first CNG SUVs in the country. It will be offered with a 1.5L K15C Bi-Fuel engine which is said to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. The official launch timeline is yet to be shared by the brand.

3. Maruti Alto K10 CNG

The new Maruti Alto K10 was recently launched in the country and is offered with a new exterior styling, updated cabin, and new underpinnings. The company will soon launch the new K10 CNG which will be powered by a 1.0L Dualjet petrol engine. The same engine, in the Celerio CNG, churns out a peak power and torque output of 56.7 PS and 82 Nm respectively in the CNG mode.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Maruti Jimny will make its Indian debut in early 2023 and will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. The Indian-spec version will be offered with a five-door configuration and will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 103 bhp. Needless to say, it will be offered with a 4WD system as standard.

5. Maruti Suzuki YTB Coupe SUV

The Baleno-based YTB Coupe SUV is also expected to go on sale in the country in 2023 and will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Baleno. From what we know so far, it will be offered with multiple powertrain options including a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine. The price of the YTB is expected to start from Rs 8-10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

6. Maruti C-Segment SUV

If multiple reports are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki is developing a new 7-seater SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700 in the country. This new SUV will replace the XL6 in the brand’s portfolio and will be sold via the Nexa dealership network.

7. Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new Baleno CNG in the next few months for buyers looking for a cheap-to-run premium hatchback. The new Baleno CNG will be powered by a 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine and is likely to be around Rs 1 lakh more expensive when compared to the standard petrol version.

8. New Maruti Electric SUV

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are currently working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market. This new electric SUV is expected to make its debut in 2025 and is likely to measure 4.2 metres in length and will be underpinned by a different derivative of the 40PL platform. More details are yet to be announced by the brand.