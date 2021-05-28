Top 7 Upcoming Sedans In India – Toyota Belta To BMW 5-Series Facelift

Check out our pick of the top seven upcoming sedans, which are expected to launch in the Indian market this year

The automobile industry of India is going through a rough patch these days. The lockdown-induced market slowdown has hit the auto sector hard once again, and this time, recovery is expected to be slower. While SUVs and hatchbacks will survive these harsh times, sedans will have a tougher time. Automakers were already shifting focus away from sedans, ever since SUVs started booming in popularity among buyers.

However, sedans aren’t dead yet, and there are a few new ones arriving in the Indian market soon. Listed below are the top seven sedans that are expected to go on sale in India this year.

1. Toyota Belta

Toyota will be launching a rebadged version of the Maruti Ciaz in India soon, likely in the third quarter of this year. This upcoming Toyota sedan is expected to be named ‘Belta’, and it will serve as a replacement for the slow-selling Yaris. It will be mechanically identical to the Ciaz, with the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) on offer, with a mild-hybrid system available as standard.

2. New Skoda sedan (Rapid replacement)

Skoda is working on a new sedan for the Indian market, based on the VW group’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. The new sedan is expected to replace Skoda Rapid upon launch, but will be larger (and more spacious) than the latter. This upcoming Skoda sedan is scheduled to launch in late-2021, and it is expected to be offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre TSI (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm).

3. Volkswagen Vento replacement

Volkswagen is planning to replace the ageing Vento in India with a new sedan. The new model will share commonalities in the design department with VW Virtus, and will be built on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform as the upcoming Skoda Rapid replacement. The powertrain options will also be the same as its Skoda cousin – 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol – and the launch is expected to happen in late-2021.

4. Skoda Octavia

The next-generation Skoda Octavia will launch in the Indian market in June this year, as confirmed by the company. The new generation model will be offered with a single engine option – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a peak power of 190 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. Transmission choices would be limited to just one – a 7-speed DSG.

5. Toyota Camry facelift

Toyota gave the Camry a midlife facelift towards the end of last year, and the updated model is set to launch in India in the second half of this year. Apart from updated styling, the facelifted Camry will offer better features, like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powerplant (combined power output 218 PS) will likely remain unchanged though.

6. BMW 5-series facelift

BMW 5-Series facelift was globally unveiled in May last year, and the vehicle is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. The new model has a sharper design, and it will have an updated equipment list. We expect the facelifted model to offer the same engine options as the outgoing model – a 2.0L turbo-petrol (250 PS/350 Nm), a 2.0L turbo-diesel (190 PS/400 Nm), and a 3.0L turbo-diesel (265 PS/620 Nm). We’re not sure if BMW is planning to add a hybrid powertrain option to the range.

7. New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

In September last year, the new-generation Mercedes S-Class had its global debut. The luxury sedan is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime during the second half of this year. The new S-Class will likely be offered with multiple powertrain options in India, including petrol, diesel, and perhaps even a petrol-electric hybrid unit.