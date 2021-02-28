Top 7 Seven-Seat Automatic Cars In India 2021 – Triber To Carnival

While 5-seat is the most common seating configuration in cars sold in India, 7-seat cars are also very common considering large and extended Indian families

Keeping in mind the size of extended Indian families, various manufacturers have introduced or continue to work on introducing seven-seat cars in the Indian market. A range of three-row cars have been launched in the country in the past couple of years, but which ones are actually worth your money?

Here is a list of the top 7 seven-seat mass-market cars in the Indian market that are available with an automatic transmission, take a look –

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & its premium sibling XL6 are together the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market. That said, both the cars are currently offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 4-speed torque converter AT.

The Ertiga’s two automatic variants are priced at Rs 9.64 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh, while the XL6’s Zeta AT and Alpha AT currently retail at a base price of Rs 11.04 lakh and Rs 11.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

2. Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market, and the car was recently facelifted. As of now, the Innova Crysta can be had with either a 2.7-litre petrol engine, or a 2.4-litre oil burner. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm.

The transmission options on both the powertrains include a 5-speed MT. as well as an optional 6-speed AT. The automatic variants of the Innova Crysta have been priced from Rs 17.62 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Safari

Tata recently launched the new-gen Safari in the Indian market, and the SUV is offered with an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The car is offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AT. The automatic variants of the seven-seat SUV are priced between Rs 17.25 – 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is not only the most affordable car in this list, but is also the least expensive 7-seat car in the Indian market. Renault offers the Triber with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine which can be had with a 5-speed MT as well as an optional AMT. The automatic variants of the car have been priced between Rs 6.43 lakh and Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has been one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the Indian market for the last decade, but the SUV seems to have lost its sheen in recent years. Nonetheless, the XUV500 is still the most affordable seven-seat mid-size SUV to be offered with an automatic transmission in the country, with prices ranging between Rs 16.33 lakh – 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variants.

6. Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is one of the most capable SUVs in its segment, and is currently offered with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 170 PS and 420 Nm, while paired to a 10-speed AT transmission as standard. The full-size SUV is offered with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains, and is currently priced between Rs 29.99 lakh – Rs 35.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Kia Carnival

The Carnival is Kia’s flagship offering in the Indian market, and is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 24.95 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Powering the Carnival is a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 202 PS and 440 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed auto as standard. Kia offers the Carnival with a 7-seat, an 8-seat and even a 9-seat configuration.