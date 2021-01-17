Top 7-Seater SUVs Launching In India This Year – 2021 XUV500 To Scorpio

While 7-seat SUVs costed a fortune a few years back, the said space has become more accessible in recent times, thanks to manufacturers introducing more and more affordable three-row SUVs

The ongoing SUV trend only seems to be growing day by day, and manufacturers continue to introduce more and more affordable high-riding vehicles, in order to attract a wider group of buyers. However, the demand for seven-seat SUVs has also increased in the last few years, and hence, several manufacturers have planned a slew of seven-seater SUVs for the Indian market.

We have put together a list of all the upcoming seven-seat SUVs that are set to be launched in India next year, take a look –

1. Tata Safari

Tata revealed its plans of launching a three-row version of the Harrier at this year’s Auto Expo when it showcased the Gravitas SUV. While the Gravitas was expected to be launched in 2020, Tata will now be launching the three-row SUV on January 26, 2021. Also, the SUV has now been renamed to Safari.

The Safari will be plonked with the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the Harrier. This engine puts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed AT. Tata also previously confirmed plans of introducing a petrol powertrain for the three-row SUV.

2. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

With the introduction of more modern rivals like the MG Hector, Tata Gravitas as well as some more affordable alternative including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the XUV500 seems outdated now. However, Mahindra has obviously realised that and the carmaker is all set to bring in a new-gen model for the SUV in the country in the coming months.

The new-gen XUV500 has been spied testing a host of times, and test mules have been seen equipped with a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as flush-type door handles. According to speculations, Mahindra might also introduce level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500.

3. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio is long due for a generational update, and it looks like Mahindra is finally ready to introduce a new-gen model for the SUV, which is expected to be launched by mid-2021. Just like the new-gen XUV500, the upcoming next-gen Scorpio has also been spied on test a host of times, however, covered in camouflage.

We do know that the new-gen Scorpio will be featuring an updated design, a redesigned cabin, as well as a range of new features. Powering the 2021 Scorpio will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains, that will be offered with both manual as well as automatic transmissions.

4. Ford C-SUV

In October 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra acquired a 51 per cent stake in Ford’s Indian subsidiary, and the two together went on to form a joint venture under which they planned to co-develop new SUVs specifically for the Indian market. While the joint venture was called off, the Ford C-segment SUV will still be launched as originally planned.

The upcoming SUV has been internally codenamed CX757, and the car will be sharing its underpinnings with the aforementioned next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It should also be noted that the Ford C-SUV will be designed by Pininfarina – the Mahindra-owned Italian high-end car design firm.

5. 7-seater Hyundai Creta

Hyundai is planning to make use of the new-gen Creta’s platform to spawn a seven-seat version of the SUV, which will go on to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming Tata Gravitas. The car is expected to be named ‘Alcazer’, and will likely be launched by mid-2021. The three-row Hyundai SUV could be launched at a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over the donor car.

The Creta is currently offered with three different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol producing 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit that generates 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner putting out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Only the latter two are expected to be offered with the three-row Alcazer though. The oil burner could get a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, while the turbo-petrol unit could be offered with a 7-speed DCT as standard.