Top 7-Seater Cars You Should Check Out This Festive Season

MPV are often appreciated for their spacious and comfortable cabins and a number of brands offering VFM MPVs in the country

All the auto manufacturers in the country are now gearing up for the upcoming festive season and are announcing lucrative deals for the buyers. We also saw many new MPV being launched in the country this year and here are the top 6/7-seater MPVs that you should check out this festive season.

1. Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Ertiga is not only one of the most affordable MPVs in India but also offers a practical and comfortable package for buyers. The MPV is being offered with a 1.5L petrol as well as a CNG engine. The petrol engine churns out 103 bhp and 136.8 Nm and can be had with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

Inside, the Ertiga offers a long list of features and a well-laid-out cabin that offers a commendable in-cabin experience. The price of the new Ertiga starts from Rs 8.41 lakh for the base variant.

2. Maruti XL6

The Maruti XL6 also offers a similar mechanical package as the Maruti Ertiga but has a long list of changes that make it different from its sibling. For starters, the XL6 offers a more premium cabin in addition to a six-seat layout.

It is also offered with the same 1.5L K15C motor and offers a long list of safety features. It is the most affordable MPV in India to get captain seats in the second row. The price of the XL6 starts from Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Kia Carens

The Carens made its debut earlier this year and is offered with a long list of variant options and powertrain options for the buyers to choose from. For those wondering, as many as 5 variants of the Carens are on sale in the country while three engines are on offer – 115 bhp 1.5L NA petrol, 140 bhp 1.4L turbo petrol, and 115 bhp 1.5L diesel engine. The MPV is also offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. It is priced from Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Mahindra Scorpio N

The new Scorpio N boasts a major upgrade over the previous iteration of the Scorpio and not only gets a new design but also gets a long list of features, a premium cabin, and comfortable seating. The Scorpio N also gets new petrol as well as diesel engine options and is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new 7-seater SUV is currently enjoying strong demand in the Indian market.

5. Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The new Scorpio Classic was launched in India soon after the new Scorpio and is only offered in two variants – S and S11. The Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 7-seater cabin and gets a 2.2L turbo diesel engine. The SUV also boasts updated exteriors and a better cabin. The price of the new Scorpio Classic starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

6. 2022 MG Gloster

The MG Gloster is one of the strongest rivals to the Toyota Fortuner in India and is positioned as the flagship SUV in the brand’s line-up. The price of this premium SUV starts from Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gets a feature-rich and a well laid out cabin.

The SUV also gets an ADAS safety pack in addition to many other safety features while it is offered with two engine options – 2.0L single turbo diesel and 2.0L twin-turbo diesel.