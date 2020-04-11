Top 7 Safest Cars Indian Cars As Rated By Global NCAP

Thanks to the government’s decision to make a few safety features including a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors etc compulsory in all cars sold in India

Unlike earlier times, safety has become one of the most important aspects to consider while purchasing a vehicle in India, thanks to the government’s decision to make a few safety features including a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and front seat belt reminders etc compulsory in all cars sold in India.

This has prompted manufacturers to go one step further, and offer additional safety equipment with cars as standard, or at least with the higher trims. Apart from that, automakers have also started improving their respective vehicles’ bodyshells, in order to withstand bigger impacts.

Below mentioned are the 7 safest cars currently sold in the Indian market, as tested by Global NCAP; which is an independent new car assessment programme that promotes the universal adoption of the United Nation’s most important motor vehicle safety standards worldwide –

1. Mahindra XUV300 – 5 stars

The Mahindra XUV300 was awarded with the Global NCAP’s first-ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award, which is given to Indian cars achieving the highest levels of safety performance. The XUV300 achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant safety in Global NCAP’s crash test.

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with safety tech like seven airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability programme, front and rear fog lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear parking camera, which makes it the safest car sold in the Indian market right now.

2. Tata Altroz – 5 stars

The Altroz became the second Tata car to receive a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The hathcback scored a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, while it could only secure a 3-star safety rating for child occupancy. However, this helped the Altroz become the safest hatchback on offer in the country.

Tata offers the Altroz with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, parking assistance and voice alert warnings if the doors or tailgate are open.

3. Tata Nexon – 5 stars

Similar to the Altroz, the Nexon scored 5 stars for adult occupant protection, and 3 stars for child occupancy in the Global NCAP crash test. The sub-4m SUV went on to become the first car in India to achieve a 5-star safety rating in the said test, and thereafter set a benchmark for all the cars to come.

4. Mahindra Marazzo – 4 stars

The Mahindra Marazzo is the only made-in-India MPV that received a 4-star adult safety rating in the Global NCAP test, however, the child occupant safety was rated at 2 stars. The people mover is offered with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a driver’s side seat-belt reminder, front seat-belt pretensioners and ISOFIX anchorages as standard.

5. Tata Tiago/Tigor – 4 stars

Tata Motors launched the 2020 Tiago and Tigor facelifts earlier this year, and both the cars were then tested by Global NCAP. The cars managed to score a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection, along with 3 stars for child occupancy. Both the cars are offered with best-in-class safety equipment including two airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, driver & passenger seat belt reminder etc.

7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 4 stars

The Vitara Brezza is currently the safest Maruti Suzuki car one can purchase in India. While the SUV secured a strong 4-star rating in adult occupant safety, the child occupant protection was rated at just 2 stars. On the safety front, the Vitara Brezza comes equipped with two airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belts with pretensioners, a driver’s side seat-belt reminder and ISOFIX child-seat mounts as standard across the range.