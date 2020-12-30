Top 7 Hatchback Launches Of This Decade [2011-20] – Kwid To Tata Altroz

Hatchbacks continue to remain the heart and soul of the Indian automobile market, with a majority of sales coming from the said space

In recent years, the demand for high-riding vehicles like crossovers and SUVs has been relatively higher than any other format globally, including the Indian market. However, this certainly does not change the fact that hatchbacks still dominate the Indian automobile space, thanks to factors like affordability as well as compact size, which offers better maneuverability in cities.

Here is a list of the top 7 hatchbacks that were launched in the Indian market in the last decade [2010 – 2020] –

1. Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is the French carmaker’s entry-level offering in the Indian market, and the hatchback is truly one of its most important products in the country. The car was originally launched in India in September 2015, and facelifted only last year, which means that it has completed over 5 years in the country in its first-gen avatar.

Renault currently offers the Kwid with two different three-cylinder petrol motors. The entry-level variants get a 0.8-litre engine that puts out 54 PS power and 68 Nm torque, while the higher-end trims come equipped with a larger 1.0-litre engine that makes 68 PS and 91 Nm. The 0.8-litre engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT as standard, while the latter gets an optional AMT gearbox as well.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki launched the Celerio in India back in 2014, and has continued to stand the test of time for over 6 years without being given a generational update. A mid-life facelift was introduced for the hatchback in 2017, but that’s really it. As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Celerio between Rs 4.41 – 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti hatch gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 68 PS power and 90 Nm torque, and the engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while an AGS (auto) is also offered. The Celerio can be had with a petrol-CNG powertrain as well, but this powertrain slightly lowers the power and torque output to 59 PS and 78 Nm respectively.

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is currently one of the highest selling Maruti Suzuki cars in the Indian market, and the car’s sales do not seem to slow down by a bit, even after the competition in the premium hatchback segment has gotten so stiff in recent times. Originally launched in October 2015, the Baleno is currently priced between Rs 5.63 – 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the premium hatch is a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol powertrain that generates 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional CVT is also offered. Maruti also offers the Baleno’s powertrain with mild-hybrid tech, and the power output on that goes up to 90 PS.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level micro SUV S-Presso launched in 2019, has received a fairly positive response from Indian buyers, and the car continues to perform well month in, month out. Its quirky styling, the unconventional paint schemes on offer, features as well as the high ride height; all of it has seem to work well so far.

The S-Presso has been built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect-K lightweight platform, and draws power from a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 67 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Launched in January 2017, the Ignis failed to make a mark in a segment that was too overcrowded by rivals from not only other manufacturers, but even Maruti Suzuki itself. Its eccentric styling looked over the top, and the tall-boy hatch was largely overshadowed by other similarly priced hatchbacks.

However, Maruti Suzuki introduced a facelift for the Ignis in India earlier this year, and the update brought along some visual upgrades like an updated front fascia with a redesigned front grille, new bumper with a faux skid plate as well as restyled fog lamp housings. It also now gets a faux skid plate at the back, along with functional roof rails.

6. Tata Tiago

The Tiago is currently the most affordable Tata offering in the country, and it certainly is one of the most value for money cars in its segment. Tata upgraded the Tiago to comply with the BS6 emission norms in January this year, which also resulted in the car receiving a mid-life refresh with some visual changes and new features.

First launched in 2016, the Tiago is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of maximum power, as well as 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 5-speed AMT. It should be noted that the facelifted Tiago scored four stars in Global NCAP’s safety crash tests.

7. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors entered the premium hatchback segment after launching the long-awaited Altroz in the country in January this year. Before this, Tata had failed to make a name with its more premium hatchbacks, while its entry-level Tiago hatch continued to receive a positive response from Indian buyers.

The Altroz went on to become the best-selling Tata car in the Indian market in November 2020, which shows that Tata has a winner at its disposal. Also, Tata will be launching a turbo-petrol version of the Altroz next month, which will further help boost the car’s sales.