Top 7 Discount Deals On New Cars In August 2020 – Harrier To Civic

In order to boost sales post the economic downturn, manufacturers are offering hefty discounts with their cars and variants that are currently seeing a dip in demand

With little time left for this year’s festive season to arrive, it seems like manufacturers are already geared up to attract more and more buyers. With the ongoing offers and deals on some cars, it looks like there’s never a wrong time to buy a new car, at least not August 2020.

A range of manufacturers are currently offering hefty discounts on their respective offerings for the month of August 2020, and we have compiled of those top 7 discount deals on new cars this month, take a read to know more –

1. Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra is currently offering the Alturas G4 with a massive discount of Rs 3.05 lakh, which includes a Rs 2.4 lakh cash discount, Rs 50,000 exchange bonus and the remaining is corporate discount. The Alturas G4 is currently Mahindra’s flagship offering in India, and is priced between Rs 28.72 – 31.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Honda Civic

Honda is offering massive discounts with both the petrol and diesel versions of the Civic as of now. The diesel version is currently being offered with a massive Rs 2.5 lakh cash discount, while the petrol version of the sedan gets a Rs 1 lakh cash discount. The petrol powered Civic is priced from Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh, while the two diesel variants are priced at Rs 20.74 lakh and Rs 22.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) before any discounts.

3. Honda City (4th Gen)

Honda recently launched the all-new fifth-gen version of the City in the Indian market, however, the Japanese carmaker decided to continue selling the outgoing model alongside the brand new City, to everyone’s surprise. The top-end ZX CVT auto variant is being offered with benefits worth Rs 1.74 lakh, which include Rs 1.1 lakh cash discount, Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs 6,000 loyalty bonus as well as Rs 8,000 corporate discount.

However, it should be noted that the stocks are pretty limited, and can run out soon. Honda retails the 4th Gen City at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim currently offered with the highest discounts.

4. Volkswagen Vento

The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the Volkswagen Vento losing its diesel powertrain, and the sedan now gets a sole 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol motor. The car is currently priced between Rs 8.86 – 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), but the range-topping Highline Plus trim is currently being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh, including a Rs 1 lakh cash discount, Rs 25,000 as exchange bonus, Rs 15,000 loyalty bonus, as well as a corporate discount worth Rs 10,000.

5. Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is currently being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on a few select variants, which is the highest discount that is currently offered with any mid-size SUV in India. Prices for the Jeep Compass start from Rs 16.49 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 24.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

6. Tata Harrier

Jeep Compass’ rival, Tata Harrier also comes with some discounts in August 2020. Apart from the top-end XZA Plus as well as Dark Edition, the Harrier currently gets discounts of up to Rs 80,000 that include a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs 15,000 corporate discount. The XZA Plus and Dark Edition variants do not get the cash discount, but do get Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs 15,000 corporate discount.

In addition, Tata is offering a Rs 1 lakh straight-up cash discount on select automatic variants of the Harrier in Tier II cities.

7. Renault Duster

The Renault Duster was recently introduced with a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol powertrain, which will be sold alongside the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that was previously on offer with the mid-size SUV. The BS6 Duster is now priced between Rs 8.49 – 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

As of now, the car’s RXS trim is being offered with discounts worth up to Rs 70,000, which include a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 corporate discount. The RXE and RXZ trim are also being offered with a similar exchange bonus and corporate discount, but miss out on the cash benefits.