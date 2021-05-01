Top 7 Changes In 2022 Honda Civic Over Outgoing Model

The Honda Civic has been in production since 1972 and is currently in its tenth-gen version, while the 2022 model is expected to make its debut this year

Honda has officially revealed the 2022 Civic, the eleventh generation version that is set to go on sale later this year. The Civic is still the best-selling compact car in the US, and the ever-growing SUV trend hasn’t impacted its sales since the compact sedans occupy the entry-level segments in the country.

The new-gen model aims to further improve the Civic’s foothold globally, and hence, Honda has added more tech, improved fuel economy while also introduced new safety features for the 2022 model year. Here is a list of the top 7 changes that have been made to the 2022 Honda Civic as compared to the outgoing model, take a look –

1. Styling

Talking about the design of the new-gen Civic, it seems to have drawn inspiration from its elder sibling, the Accord. However, its muscular fastback lines and its sloping roof provide it with an identity of its own. Honda seems to have aimed for a clean and mature look for the 2022 Civic following the new philosophy of ‘Man-Maximum, Machine Minimum’, bidding farewell to the curvy yet angular design.

However, Honda has managed to retain the sporty character of the car. The 2022 Civic will likely continue to be offered with the current body styles and trims, including the sedan, the hatchback, the sporty Civic Si, as well as the sports-oriented Type R. However, the two-door coupe version will be let go with the introduction of the eleventh-gen Civic.

2. Dimensions

The new-gen Honda Civic measures 4,673 mm in length, 1,801 mm in width, stands 1,415 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2,735 mm in length. In contrast, the previous-gen Civic is 4,641 mm long, 1801 mm wide, 1,415 mm tall and had a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. This means that the 2022 Honda Civic has grown around 32 mm in length, and also gets a 35 mm longer wheelbase.

3. Interior

The 2022 Honda Civic has adopted the new “Simplicity and Something” interior design ethos, with Honda Interior design lead Jonathan Norman defining the ‘something’ as personality and character. The real goal is introducing an uncluttered layout with lesser distractions as well as fewer infrequently used buttons.

The interior of the new model looks much more premium and cleaner than the outgoing model. There are fewer buttons, but physical controls have been retained. The sedan features a retro-looking band of hexagonal mesh that integrates the A/C vents, along with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel is also new, as well as the rest of the controls.

5. Features

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is offered as standard, while the range-topping Touring trim gets a larger 9.0-inch screen along with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard, while the larger screen also allows for wireless mirroring capabilities. Other new features include a new Bose 12-speaker audio system that replaces the eight-speaker system in the outgoing car, wireless device charging, an electric sunroof and much more.

4. Safety Suite

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist have been carried over from the outgoing model. However, the 2022 Civic also adds blind-spot monitoring, traffic-sign recognition, a new Low Speed Braking Control and rear cross-traffic alert for the first time.

The car also gets redesigned front airbags that reduce head rotation in frontal-offset collisions, along with new rear-seat side airbags. Honda’s LaneWatch system has been removed due to the arrival of the blind spot monitoring system.

5. Mechanical Updates

The new Civic has been built on a stiffer platform, which serves as a base for its redesigned suspension. The front suspension elements have been tweaked to provide the steering with a stronger self-centring, while the rear suspension has been revised for improved ride quality. Honda also says that the power steering has been tuned to provide an improved steering feel.

6. Powertrains

The 2022 Civic’s powertrains have been carried over from the outgoing model, but Honda claims there are some incremental improvements. The base engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 187 Nm torque, offered with the LX and Sport variants.

The EX and Touring variants get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit, which now produces 180 horsepower, up from 174 hp and 240 Nm torque, up from 236 Nm on the previous-gen model. Both engines continue to be offered with a CVT gearbox as standard.

7. Pricing

Pricing for the 2022 Civic sedan is yet to be released, but it will obviously be higher than the 2021 model. The Honda Civic is currently priced from $21,250 onwards in the United States, which translates to around Rs 15.72 lakh in Indian currency. Pricing for the 2022 model will be revealed closer to its launch, expected to take place in the coming months.