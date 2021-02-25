Top 7 Changes In 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift 90PS

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift continues to put up against the likes of the Ford Figo, Tata Tiago as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market

The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in the Indian market back in 2016, which means that it has completed over 4 years in the country. With the introduction of more modern rivals, Swift was also long due for an update, and Maruti Suzuki has now finally launched a mid-life facelift for the car. With the 2021 Swift facelift, Maruti Suzuki aims to multiply the hatchback’s success in the country.

However, what all has actually changed on the updated car? Here is a list of the top 7 changes that have been made to the Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift over the pre-facelifted model, take a look –

1. External Styling

Since it’s just a mid-life refresh, the overall design of the car has been carried over. However, the front-end has been slightly updated in order to make the car look fresh. It gets a new cross mesh design for the front grille, along with a bold chrome strip that divides the radiator grille into two halves.

The front fascia looks slightly sportier than before, while the overall design language remains unchanged. Apart from that, no other significant changes have been made to the Swift facelift on the outside.

2. Powertrain

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets the company’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series Dual Jet engine with idle start-stop function. The engine puts out 90 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an optional 5-speed AMT.

3. Fuel Efficiency

The 2021 Swift has a claimed mileage of 23.20 kmpl for the petrol-MT drivetrain, and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT option, which is an improvement over the pre-facelifted Swift’s claimed fuel efficiency figure of 21.21 kmpl, thanks to the addition of auto idle start-stop functionality.

4. Features

The features on offer with the Swift facelift include Maruti’s Smartplay Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels. Over the pre-facelift model, it gets cruise control, an updated instrument cluster with a colour MID as well as auto fold functionality for the ORVMs.

5. Safety Tech

While safety features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors have been carried over, the Swift facelift also gets hill hold assist and electronic stability control as standard on the AMT variants.

6. Price

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift costs more than the outgoing model. That said, the entry-level variant now costs Rs 5.73 lakh, which is Rs 24,000 more than the corresponding variant of the pre-facelift Swift. On the other hand, the top-end ZXi+ AMT variant is now priced at Rs 8.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), Rs 25,000 more than the previous top-end trim.

7. Colour Options

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is being offered with 6 different single-tone paint schemes, namely Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue and Pearl Arctic White. Also on offer are three dual-tone colour options, which include Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof.