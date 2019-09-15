Top 7 125cc Motorcycles To Buy In India – Pulsar 125 To Duke 125

The 125cc motorcycles offer more power than the 100cc bikes and return an impressive fuel efficiency figure at the same time

The Indian two-wheeler market has a huge demand for commuter motorcycles and despite the increasing popularity of scooters in this segment the demands for a motorcycle has never faded away.

Just like the entry-level 100cc motorcycles, the 125cc commuter segment also offers a mix of power, fuel efficiency and also low cost of running. The 125cc offering is quite popular amongst the Indian consumers who are looking to own a powerful yet fuel-efficient motorcycle within their budget.

Here is the list of the top 125 cc bikes that rule the segment in India.

1. KTM RC 125

Price: Rs 1.47 Lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM launched the RC125 in India recently. The fully-faired motorcycle takes its design inspiration from the RC series of motorcycles and features a steel trellis frame, upside-down forks by WP and triple clamp handlebar. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine this is the same engine that also does duty on the Duke 125 as well.

The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 14.30 bhp of peak power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The RC 125 rivals directly against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150. The KTM RC 125 retails at Rs 1.47 (ex-showroom).

2. KTM Duke 125

Price: Rs 1.25 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The KTM 125 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle in the KTM lineup. The Duke 125 is powered by the 124.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled motor. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 14.3 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

The Duke 125 gets some of the segment-first features including trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and 43 mm upside-down forks at the front. This is the only 125cc motorcycle (apart from the RC125) that gets a single-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider. The motorcycle rivals directly against the Yamaha MT-15 in India. The KTM 125 Duke retails at Rs 1.25 lakhs (ex-showroom).

3. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Price: Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto launched their entry-level 125cc offering the Pulsar 125 Neon in India recently. The motorcycle is available in two variants – with the standard drum brake version priced at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom), and the front disc brake variant priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom). The Pulsar 125 Neon is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, air-cooled, 4-stroke DTS-i engine.

The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Pulsar 125 has a kerb weight of 140 kilograms. The motorcycles rival directly against the Duke 125 and the Yamaha Saluto 125 in India.

4. Hero Glamour 125

Price: Rs 69,950 (ex-showroom)

Hero’s popular 125cc offering received a major update back in 2017 and is available in both carburetted and fuel-injected variant. The updated Glamour gets new graphics, revised styling. It also features a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamps and wider rear tyres.

The updated Glamours 125 is powered by a 124.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 stroke engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 11.5bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000.

The engine now produces about 1.4 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque on both the versions. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 60 kmpl on the carb variant while the 62 kmpl on the FI variant. The Hero Glamour 125 retails at Rs 69,950 (ex-showroom).

5. Honda CB Shine SP

Price: Rs 68,938 (ex-showroom)

The Honda CB-Shine SP is the world most selling 125cc motorcycle. The CB Shine is a sharp-looking motorcycle which is also powered by and a reliable and smooth engine. The CB Shine SP gets sharper styling, semi-digital instrument cluster that features a service due indicator and clock.

The motorcycle is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine. This unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 10.16 bhp of peak power at 7500 rpm and 10.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The CB Shine SP retails at Rs 63,857 (ex-showroom) and the CB-Shine SP 125 Disc CBS is priced at Rs 68,938 (ex-showroom).

6. Yamaha Saluto

Price: Rs 59,880 (ex-showroom)

Yamaha launched the updated Saluto 125 UBS in India. The entry-level 125cc offering from Yamaha apart from receiving the unified braking system hasn’t received any major cosmetic or mechanical changes. The motorcycle relies on a 245mm disc brake the front and drum brake at the rear for stopping.

The motorcycle is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8.3 ps of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.1 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Yamaha Saluto rivals directly against the likes of the Hero Glamour 125 and the Honda Shine SP. The Saluto retails at Rs 59,880 (ex-showroom).

7. Hero Super Splendor

Price: Rs 59,650 (ex-showroom)

Hero updated its commuter range of motorcycles last year. The Super Splendor, in particular, has received a revised front fairing and side fairing. It is also powered by an updated 124.7cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox that produces about 11.24 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The new Super Splendor gets Hero’s i3s technology that promises to improve the fuel efficiency figures of the motorcycle. Hero also claims that the new Super Splendor offers 27 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque than its predecessor.

The motorcycle relies on drum brakes on both its ends to bring it to a halt. The Super Splendor rivals directly against the likes of the Honda Shine SP and the Yamaha Saluto 125. The Hero Super Splendor retails at Rs 59,650 (ex-showroom).