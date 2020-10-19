Top 5 Used Supercars Under Rs. 1 Crore – Lamborghini To Maserati

Here, we list the best used supercars available in India for less than one crore rupees, ranging from Porsche Panamera to BMW M5

A supercar is an extremely expensive investment, and not a good one at that. Luxury cars and supercars depreciate in value rather quickly, much more than our average commuter cars. That said, owning a supercar is a dream for many, and the sense of power one gets from driving such a machine is unmatched.

The best way to purchase a supercar is to shop for it in the used car market. You can easily find well-maintained examples that haven’t been driven much. These cars can sometimes be had for a fraction of the price of a new one, and with no compromises on luxury or performance! Here, we list some of the best used supercars that you can buy in India for less than Rs. 1 crore.

1. Porsche Panamera

Over the years, Porsche has made some of the best performance vehicles the world has ever seen, including the iconic 911 series. However, in the Indian market, where luxury is of paramount importance, the brand enjoyed more success with the Cayenne SUV and Panamera sedan. These two vehicles were Porsche’s best-sellers in India, and you can find the latter in the used car market for a relatively low price.

A well-maintained pre-2016 Porsche Panamera can easily be found for around Rs. 1 crore. If you’re looking for the diesel version, then perhaps a model between 2014 and 2016 would suit you well, which you might find for around Rs. 80 lakh. If you’re not from New Delhi, then you can go for an even older model, perhaps one from 2010, which can go as low as Rs. 40 lakh.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe

Lamborghini has built a few of the most iconic supercars of all times, like the Diablo and Murciélago. These cars are known for their brilliant styling and explosive power. The Gallardo, introduced in 2003, used to be Lambo’s best-selling model until 2013, when it was replaced by the Huracan. The Gallardo draws power from a 5.0-litre V10 engine, which generated a maximum power of up to 560 PS.

You can find a used Gallardo coupe for around Rs. 80 lakh to 97 lakh, depending on the model year. Usually, such models have extremely low readings on the odometer, ranging between 10,000 km to 30,000 km. You’ll probably find one in either yellow or orange, as most of the buyers initially opted for those colours.

3. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

The Lamborghini Gallardo was also available as a drop-top convertible, and was actually quite popular back in the day. The roof is a soft-top unit, which can fold down neatly into the boot, to let air and sunshine enter the cabin. Of course, the technical specifications are the same as the Gallardo coupe.

A well-maintained Gallardo Spyder could be hard to find for under Rs. 1 crore, but certainly not impossible. Still, Rs. 1.1 crore wouldn’t be a bad deal for a 2013 model, with a total mileage of less than 20,000 km (or even below 10,000, if you’re lucky!).

4. BMW M5

BMW is known for building some of the best luxury cars in the world, and it is also known for some of the best performance cars ever built. The M5 sedan offers the best of both these worlds, combining the comfort and luxury of a 5-Series sedan with the race-tuned engines from BMW’s M division.

BMW M cars are rather rare in India, which makes them extremely exclusive. The regular Bimmer models are brilliant offerings on their own, and with the optional ‘M’ package, they get sporty body kits as well, which is why not a lot of people pay the premium for an M car. If you find an M5, and if you can afford it, there’s no reason to not buy it immediately! A 2015 model in pristine condition will cost around Rs. 60 lakh.

5. Maserati GranCabrio

Italian carmaker Maserati isn’t as well known in India as some of its rivals, but the brand has a lot of motorsports heritage, including in F1. In India, you can easily find a 4-door Maserati, like the Ghibli or the Quattroporte, but according to us, the best deal would be the GranCabrio.

The Maserati GranCabrio is a 4-door convertible, which means that the entire family can enjoy the breeze in their hair, during a leisure drive together. A 2011 model could cost around Rs. 85 lakh, which isn’t a lot for a car with a 4.7-litre V8, in all honesty.