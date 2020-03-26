Top 5 Upcoming Turbo Petrol SUVs In India – Kia Sonet To Mahindra Thar

With the carmakers planning to shift focus from diesel engines to petrol burners, there are at least 5 upcoming SUVs that will feature a powerful turbocharged petrol engine

While diesel engines gained immense popularity in the private car market around the start of this decade, the focus has been shifting back to petrol engines since a couple of years now. Soon, the BSVI norms will kick in and by then, the demand for diesel cars is likely to be reduced even further.

In such a scenario, carmakers are increasingly shifting their focus towards turbocharged petrol engines that not only offer a high performance but also reasonably better fuel mileage than their naturally-aspirated counterparts. Here’s a list of 5 upcoming turbo petrol SUVs in India.

1. Kia Sonet 1.0 L 120 PS

By the middle of this year, the highly competitive compact SUV market will witness the introduction of the Kia Sonet, the South Korean carmaker’s smallest SUV ever. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, the Sonet will even receive the same set of engines. The highlight of the powertrain options will be a 120 PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor.

2. Mahindra Thar 1.5 L 163 PS

The Mahindra Thar is about to get a generation change, with which it will come with a more modern platform, fresher styling and new engine options. While the Thar will continue to offer a diesel engine option, which will, basically, impress the proverbial purists, the SUV will be even sold with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will output 163 PS. Launch will take place in May this year.

3. Renault Duster 1.3 L 156 PS

Renault India refused to give up on the first-gen Duster as the SUV will now receive a new heart in the form of a powerful turbo-petrol engine. It may be noted that the SUV is no longer available with the trusted K9K diesel engine anymore and the advent of the new turbo-petrol engine should definitely make things a tad more interesting.

4. Skoda Vision IN 1.0L 110PS

The Skoda Vision IN debuted in its concept avatar earlier this year and is a huge part of its company’s strategy to enhance its sales performance in the Indian market. The production model of the Vision IN will launch later this year and will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will output a maximum of 110 PS.

5. Renault HBC – 1.0L 95 PS

The last model in our list is the Renault HBC, which is nothing but a compact SUV version of the Triber. It will share the CMF-A+ platform with the MPV sibling and can be safely touted as the Kwid SUV. Likely to be cheaper than the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Renault HBC will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will output a maximum power of 95 PS.