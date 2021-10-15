Top 5 Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Tiago CNG To Altroz Electric

Tata Motors is planning to launch a few new cars in the Indian market soon, and here, we have listed five of the most highly anticipated ones

Tata Motors has had a brilliant sales performance in the Indian car market in recent months, thanks to its ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles. To ensure that the sales numbers stay up, the homegrown manufacturer is planning to add a few more cars to its lineup soon.

Here, have listed the top five upcoming Tata vehicles that are expected to launch in India, likely not too far in the future.

1. Tata Punch

Tata Punch is all set to launch in the Indian market on 20th October 2021. This new micro-SUV will have just one just engine option available at launch – a 1.2L petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm) – with transmission choices consisting of a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. As per speculations, the Punch will have a starting price of Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Tiago CNG

Last year, Tata Motors had to discontinue its low-capacity diesel engine (1.05-litre engine) due to BS6 emission norms. In its place, the manufacturer is planning to launch CNG-powered versions of a few of its vehicles. The Tiago CNG has been spotted a few times on Indian roads, undergoing testing, and it is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

3. Tata Tigor CNG

Apart from Tiago, the Tigor is also set to get a CNG powertrain option. The CNG engine is expected to be the same 1.2L unit as the regular (petrol) version, with just a factory-fitted CNG kit added. Of course, the power output will drop when running on natural gas. Tata Tigor CNG has also been spotted testing a few times in India, hinting at an imminent launch.

4. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is planning to add more electric vehicles to its lineup, and the next EV to arrive will likely be the Altroz EV. As per a few reports, the Altroz EV is expected to get a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, thus giving it more driving range. The styling will be the same as the regular Altroz, with only a few minor changes, and the equipment on offer will be the same as well.

5. Tata Punch CNG

Although Tata Punch will have just one engine option at launch, we expect more to follow at a later date. The manufacturer will likely add the same CNG powertrain as the Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG on the Punch, which would be great for people looking for low running costs.