Top 5 Upcoming SUVs Launching This Year In India – Karoq To Gravitas

SUVs are gaining popularity by the day, and a host of manufacturers are currently working on new offerings for the Indian market

Demand for SUVs in the entire world continues to grow exponentially, with even India being a part of the trend currently. Even though manufacturers have largely stuck to producing hatchbacks for the country until now, SUVs slowly seem to be taking the lead, and every manufacturer wants to have a piece of the pie.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 SUVs that are set to be launched in the Indian market soon. Four of the following 5 will be all-new products in the market, while one will be a new-gen model. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming SUVs –

1. Skoda Karoq

Skoda first showcased the Karoq SUV in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and now the carmaker is already taking bookings for the SUV, both online and at its showrooms across the country, with deliveries set to commence from May 6, 2020. The Karoq will be brought to the country through the CBU (completely built unit) route, since carmakers can now import 2,500 units of a car every year, without having to homologate them.

The Karoq will be launched in a fully-loaded trim, and will be equipped with features like the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, full-LED headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone auto climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat and nine airbags.

The Karoq will draw power from a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The engine will send power to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda will price the Karoq around the Rs 20 lakh mark, and the SUV will compete against the VW T-Cross, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass in the market.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia is planning to enter the sub-compact SUV space with an all-new offering, which will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. While the Sonet will feature a completely unique design both inside and out, the powertrains will be borrowed from the Venue.

We did get a glimpse of the Sonet in a near-production concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and Kia also confirmed that the sub-4m SUV will come equipped with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with UVO connected-car tech, a Bose-powered audio system and auto climate control. Apart from that, it is also expected to get an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, cruise control and push-button start/stop.

Since the Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Venue, it will also likely be plonked with the 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm), 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/114 Nm) and 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 PS) engines.

3. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra is all set to give the Thar a generational update, in order to make the off-roader more urban-friendly and premium. In order to achieve that, Mahindra will be offering more premium seats with improved cushioning, a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, front-facing rear seats, alloy wheels, LED lighting etc with the upcoming second-gen model of the SUV.

The new Thar has been spied on test a couple of times, and is expected to be launched in the country soon. It will likely be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine rated at 140 PS/320 Nm, and a 2.0-litre TGDi petrol engine rated at 190 PS/380 Nm. Both the powertrains are expected to be offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration, while Mahindra could also introduce an optional automatic transmission with the Thar for the first time, apart from the 6-speed MT.

4.Tata Gravitas

Tata is all set to launch a three-row version of the Harrier SUV in the Indian market soon, and the homegrown carmaker showcased the car at the 2020 Auto Expo with a 6-seat configuration. However, we believe that Tata will also offer a 7-seat version of the Gravitas.

The Gravitas will be plonked with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine as the 2020 Harrier, which belts out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. A petrol powertrain will also likely be introduced for the SUV.

Tata is expected to launch the Gravitas during the festive season this year, and it will be slotted above the Harrier in the carmaker’s line-up. The three-row SUV will go on to compete against the upcoming MG Hector Plus, as well as the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, set to be launched next year.

5. Nissan Magnite

Nissan is also working on launching its own sub-4m SUV for the country to serve as a more affordable alternative to the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the country. Dubbed as the ‘Magnite’, the car has been earlier teased by the Japanese carmaker a few times.

The Magnite will be underpinned by the Renault HBC’s CMF-A platform, and will likely use the Triber’s 1.0-litre petrol engine. Since a turbocharged version of the same powertrain is also being considered for the Triber, it will likely also make its way to the Magnite SUV.

The expected power and torque output is 100 PS and 160 Nm respectively.