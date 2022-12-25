Top 5 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs/MPVs Launching Soon

Many brands including Tata, Mahindra, and MG will soon be launching multiple 7-seater SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market

A number of 7-seater SUVs and MPVs will soon make their Indian debut and will boast a strong and VFM package for buyers. If reports are to be believed, as many as five new cars will soon be launched in the country and here are all the details you need to know.

1. MG Hector Plus Facelift

The MG Hector Plus is currently considered as one of the most feature-rich offerings in the segment and is offered with a premium and comfortable cabin. The brand will soon be launching the facelift iteration of the SUV that will get a new front fascia, subtle styling updates, new features, and improved smartphone connectivity. Reports also suggest that the SUV will be offered with an ADAS safety suite.

2. Toyota Innova Hycross

The next-gen iteration of the Toyota Innova will also go on sale next month and will be offered with two engine options – 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol. Five variants of the Innova will be on sale in the country – G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX(O). On the features front, the new Innova boasts features like ADAS, a large panoramic sunroof, 9-speaker JBL Audio System, and more.

3. Tata Safari Facelift

The Safari is one of the strongest rivals to the cars like the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Hector Plus in the Indian market and is due for a major facelift update. Expected to be showcased next month, the Tata Safari facelift will boast many new features, ADAS safety suite, and subtle styling updates. From what we know so far, the new Safari will continue to be powered by the same 2.0L diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The Bolero Neo is currently one of the most VFM and robust SUVs in the market and the brand is soon expected to launch the new Bolero Neo Plus in the market. While more details are yet to be known, it is expected to be offered with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that will be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. It will be available in two trim options – P4 and P10.

5. 5-Door Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha 5-door is also likely to soon go on sale in the country and will boast a similar exterior styling and dashboard layout as the standard version of the car. It will however be significantly bigger and will be offered in four seating options – 6,7,9, and 13. For those wondering, it will continue to be offered with the same 2.6L diesel engine that churns out 91 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque.