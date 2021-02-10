Top 5 Turbo Petrol Midsize Cars In India – Hyundai Creta To Renault Duster

Check out our list of the top five mid-size vehicles that are available with a turbo-petrol engine in the Indian market

With emission norms becoming more stringent in all major car markets around the world, many manufacturers are switching from naturally-aspirated petrol engines to turbocharged ones. The same is true in India as well, and currently, there are plenty of turbo-petrol vehicles one can buy in our market.

Here is our pick of the top five midsize cars in the Indian car market, which can be bought with a turbocharged petrol engine.

1. Hyundai Creta

In March 2020, Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in India, and it quickly gained a lot of popularity among buyers. In fact, the new-gen Creta was the best-selling SUV in our market during 2020. It gets the same engine options as the Kia Seltos, with the turbo-petrol motor being a 1.4-litre unit, which can generate 140PS and 242 Nm. However, on the Creta, only one transmission option is available with it – a 7-speed DCT.

2. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos was launched in India back in August 2019, and the vehicle was an instant hit among Indian buyers. The vehicle offered three different engine options – a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L turbo-diesel, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol. The 1.4L motor (1,353cc, inline-4, turbocharged) is the most powerful of the lot, with 140 PS and 242 Nm on tap. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

3. Nissan Kicks

In May of last year, Nissan introduced the turbo-petrol version of the Kicks SUV in India. This 1,330cc, inline-4, turbocharged engine was co-developed by Groupe Renault and Mercedes-Benz and is capable of generating a peak power of 155 PS and a maximum torque of 254 Nm. In the Kicks, this motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT.

4. Renault Duster

In August 2020, Renault launched the Duster turbo-petrol in the Indian market. The SUV features the same 1.3-litre, inline-4, turbocharged gasoline powerplant as the Nissan Kicks, with identical output figures (155 PS and 254 Nm). It gets the same transmission options as well – 6-speed manual and 7-step CVT.

5. Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna received a mid-life update in India back in May 2020. The updates included new exterior and interior design, along with new engine options. A turbocharged petrol motor was added as well – a 998cc, inline-3, turbocharged gasoline motor. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 120 PS and 172 Nm and comes paired to a 7-speed DCT.