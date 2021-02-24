Top 5 Things You Should Know About 2021 Honda HR-V

The new-generation Honda HR-V recently had its global debut, and compared to the outgoing model, it features plenty of changes

Earlier this month, Honda officially unveiled the new-generation HR-V internationally. Known as Honda Vezel in Japan, the new model is slated to go on sale in the Japanese and European markets this year. The new-gen HR-V features extensive changes to the design compared to the older-gen model.

The vehicle features a lot of mechanical changes as well, along with an upgraded equipment list. Here, we have listed the top five things you should know about the 2021 Honda HR-V/Vezel.

Exterior styling

The new-generation HR-V has a completely new design, and it also feels larger in dimensions than the older model. The front end looks sleeker than before, with LED headlights and a huge front grille. The coupe-like sloping roofline looks great, and the rear section gets LED taillights, joined together with an LED strip and a silver-finished horizontal slat.

Interior styling

Just like the exterior, the interior has also been completely updated. The dashboard features a completely new design, and the steering wheel is new as well. The all-black theme looks cool, and the vehicle gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with other features, like a panoramic sunroof and power-operated tailgate.

Hybrid powertrain option

The new-gen HR-V is available with the option of two powertrains – a petrol unit and a petrol-electric hybrid unit. The former is a 1.5-litre engine, paired with a CVT. As for the hybrid (e:HEV) powertrain, it consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to an e-CVT, alongside two electric motors. It can function in pure electric, hybrid, and pure gasoline mode.

Shares platform with Honda Fit and City

The 2021 HR-V may be a new-generation model, but its underpinnings aren’t completely new. Its platform is essentially a modified version of that of the older-gen model. Interestingly, the new HR-V shares its underpinnings with the latest-generation Honda Fit and also the new-gen City.

Expected to launch in India

According to speculations, the Japanese carmaker is also planning to launch the HR-V in India. The previous-gen model was already in consideration for our market, and was spied on a few occasions, but Honda decided to drop the project as it wasn’t feasible. We expect things to be different with the new-gen model, with launch likely to happen in 2022.