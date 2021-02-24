Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming TVS Zeppelin Cruiser

TVS Zeppelin was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, and is expected to debut in its production-ready form later this year

At the 2018 Auto Expo, TVS had first unveiled the Zeppelin concept. It had managed to generate a lot of buzz among the attendees of the Expo as well as online. However, the motorcycle was lost in limbo until November of last year, when news broke out that TVS had filed a trademark for the name ‘Zeppelin R’.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the motorcycle’s launch in the Indian market. Here, we have listed the top 5 things you should know about the TVS Zeppelin (or Zeppelin R).

1. First cruiser motorcycle by TVS

TVS is well-known for its commuter bikes, sportsbikes, and scooters, but the company doesn’t have a cruiser in its lineup yet. Upon launch, the Zeppelin R will be the brand’s first cruiser bike. The motorcycle will offer a relaxed seating posture, in typical cruiser fashion, with a low seat height, raised single-piece handlebar, and forward-set footpegs.

2. Aggressive styling

The Zeppelin concept had an aggressive and sharp design. It featured a hexagonal LED headlamp, 41mm golden USD front forks, a large 20-litre fuel tank, scooped single-piece seat, and a sharp tail section. The motorcycle featured a 110/70 R17 tyre at the front and a 140/70 R15 tyre at the rear. The production model will likely sport a few changes in design over the concept version.

3. Powertrain

The Zeppelin concept had a 220cc single-cylinder engine, which generated 20 HP and 18.5 Nm, and came mated to a 5-speed gearbox, with a belt drive. The concept bike also had an e-boost system, which consisted of a 1.2 kW regenerative electric motor and a 48V Li-ion battery. The company hasn’t confirmed any details about the powertrain of the production version, but we expect the e-boost system and belt drive to be dropped.

4. Premium features

Apart from the USD front forks, the Zeppelin concept also had a semi-digital instrument console (with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth) and all-LED lighting. The instrument console will likely be a full-digital unit, when the motorcycle arrives in our market.

5. Expected launch date

According to sources, TVS is likely to launch the Zeppelin R towards the end of this year, or early next year. We expect the motorcycle to be priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will rival the likes of Bajaj Avenger 220, Suzuki Intruder, and even the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.