Top 5 Things To Know About The New Ola S1 In India

The Ola S1 price in India starts from Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it comes with notable features from the S1 Pro

After launching the Ola S1 Pro in the Indian market, Ola Electric has now introduced the new base variant of the S1 series in the country at a starting price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are the top 5 things that you should know about the new Ola S1 in India.

Design And Looks

The new base variant of the new Ola electric scooter remains largely similar to the S1 Pro version and continues to feature twin-pod headlights, LED lights, attractive colour options, and apron-mounted front turn indicators. It also gets clean body panels that look great and this electric scooter definitely looks great on the roads.

Ola S1 Features

Unlike the S1 Pro, the new S1 is offered with a smaller features list and gets features like Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation Functions, OTA updates, and Move OS3. In addition to this, the S1 also gets features like LED lighting, a colour-TFT touchscreen display, and 36-litre under-seat storage space.

Ola S1 Range And Performance

Just like the S1 Pro, the Ola S1 is also available with the same 8.5 kW motor that is offered with the Ola S1 Pro. The top speed of this electric scooter however is capped at 95 kmph while the 0-40 kmph acceleration time too is slower than the S1 Pro version.

This electric scooter gets a smaller battery pack that boasts a range of 141 km on a single charge in the Eco mode. The range in the Normal and Sport modes however is lower at 101 km and 90 km respectively. The scooter misses out on Hyper mode.

Ola S1 Hardware

The S1 gets a single fork suspension at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels and gets 220 mm discs at the front and 180 mm rotors at the rear.

Colours, Bookings, And Deliveries

The bookings for the Ola S1 have commenced in the country for Rs 499 only while the deliveries will start only from 7th September 2022. The scooter is being offered in five exterior colour shades – Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, and Liquid Silver. The Ola S1 price starts from Rs 99,999.