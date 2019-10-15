Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming Honda Activa 6G

The updated Activa 6G will feature an improved styling, features and an updated BS-VI compliant engine

Honda launched the updated BS-VI compliant Activa 125 in India recently and now they have plans to launch their most popular 110cc offering the Activa 6G in India. The 2020 Activa 6G is expected to get a host of new updates to make it more relevant compared to its rivals.

Here are the top five things to expect from the upcoming Honda Activa 6G

1. Updated Styling

Expect the upcoming Honda Activa 6G to feature a full LED headlamp setup and a redesigned LED DRL lamp at the front. It will also get a redesigned front apron with integrated side turn indicators while the side panel will also receive some sharp creases and new graphics. Expect the scooter to also feature a redesigned LED taillamp as well.

2. New connectivity feature

The upcoming Activa 6G will likely also feature an advanced semi-digital plus analogue instrument cluster with a Smartphone connectivity feature as well. The instrument cluster will provide plenty of information to the rider including turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert, etc.

3. Updated suspension and brakes

The current generation Activa 5G uses a conventional trailing link suspension setup on both ends. The updated Activa 6G, on the other hand, will depend on a telescopic suspension setup at the front and a monoshock absorber at the rear.

The updated suspension setup will help improve the ride and handling characteristics of the new scooter. The braking duties of the scooter will be handled by drum brake on both ends while a front disc brake will also be offered as an option.

4. Updated BS-VI Compliant engine

The Honda Activa 6G will likely be powered by an updated 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The updated engine will get a fuel injection as standard to meet the upcoming stricter BS-VI emission norms. It will likely also feature Honda’s latest idling start-stop system. Expect the upcoming scooter to offer better fuel efficiency figures than its predecessor.

5. Launch Date and Prices

Honda has already started testing the Activa 6G scooter in India and it will likely be launched within the next four or five months in India. Expect the upcoming scooter to be priced at least Rs 5-7 thousand more than the current generation Activa.