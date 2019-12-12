Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming 2020 RE Himalayan

2020 RE Himalayan will feature few minor cosmetic updates and a new BS-VI compliant 411cc, single-cylinder engine

Royal Enfield is updating its entire product range to meet the upcoming stricter BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect from April 2020. Besides the new Classic and Thunderbird range, RE will also update their only adventure tourer the Himalayan as well.

Here are the top 5 things to expect from the upcoming 2020 RE Himalayan

1. Minor Styling update

Expect the upcoming 2020 RE Himalayan to feature minor styling update. The 2020 Himalayan will likely feature a redesigned headlamp unit at the front, well-padded seats for the comfort of the rider and pillion, and an LED taillamp at the rear. RE could also add some new colour options and graphics as well to keep things fresh. The current Himalayan is available with three colour options-Snow (white), Granite (matte black) and Sleet.

2. Updated BS-VI compliant engine

The 2020 RE Himalayan will continue to be powered by an updated BS-VI compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected motor that powers the current Himalayan. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 24.5 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm on the current motorcycle. Do not expect any major change in the overall power or torque output in the updated BS-VI compliant motor.

3. Suspension and brakes

The upcoming 2020 Himalayan will continue with the same telescopic 41 mm suspension setup at the front with 200 mm travel and a monoshock setup at the rear with 180mm wheel travel at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be taken care by the same 300mm disc brake with 2 piston callipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

4. New Switchable ABS and Colours:

Expect the 2020 RE Himalayan to get the same 21-inch spoke wheel at the front and 17-inch wheel at the rear wrapped with off-road spec tyres from Ceat. We can also expect new Switchable ABS system and hazard switch on 2020 Himalayan. As displayed at EICMA, the updated adv could get three new paint schemes: Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

5. Launch date, price and rival

There are still no official words on when exactly Royal Enfield is planning to launch the upcoming 2020 RE Himalayan in India. However, it will likely be launched before April 2020. The 2020 RE Himalayan will most probably be priced Rs 10-12 thousand more than the current Himalayan. The RE Himalayan rivals directly against the BMW G310 GS and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Images representational