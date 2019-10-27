Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming 2020 Honda City

Next-generation Honda City, which will be launched in India around the middle of next year, will have modern design

The next generation of Honda City has been in news ever since its test mule were spotted doing rounds of various public spaces in Thailand. The rumours further arose once the car was spied on Indian roads. While an Auto Expo 2020 debut looked likely, albeit in a pre-production form, Honda Cars India have decided to not participate in the next edition of the country’s biggest motor show.

Nevertheless, the all-new City will launch in several ASEAN markets next year and would even make it to our shores some time around next year’s festive season. Here are the top 5 things you can safely expect from the fifth generation of the company’s high-selling sedan.

1. Will Get 1.0-litre Turbocharged Petrol Motor

Word is that the next-generation Honda City will be available with a low capacity turbocharged petrol engine to ensure a high maximum power along with a low fuel consumption. Basically, the all-new model will be sold with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will be capable of producing a maximum power of 120 hp. The turbocharger will be sourced from Borg Warner, while the transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a CVT.

The catch here is that the new low-displacement engine will be available only in the Thai market. In India, and in most other countries, the sedan will continue to be available with a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine. While the Indian version will have a BSVI-compliant engine, what will also set it apart from the current motor will be its i-MMD mild-hybrid technology that has debuted on the Honda Jazz 2020 released at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show.

Like the turbo option for the Thai-spec model, the 1.5-litre petrol engine-equipped CVT could be available with a 6-speed manual as well as a CVT. The mild-hybrid technology on the City will be similar to the SHVS tech available on the Maruti Ciaz.

2. To Get a BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre iDTEC Diesel Engine

Other than the 1.5-litre petrol engine with i-MMD mild hybrid technology, the India-spec Honda City will be even available with a diesel engine option. This will be a BSVI-compliant version of the 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel motor that powers the current model. Currently, this motor outputs a maximum power of 100 hp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. The updated motor could be a tad more refined and might get slightly revised power and torque outputs.

3. CVT To Be Available With Diesel Engine Too

As is the case with the current motor, the BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine option for the City will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. However, for the next-gen model, the diesel motor could be also available with a CVT. This will surely help the sedan attract buyers who want the economy and grunt of a diesel, along with the convenience of automatic gearshifts.

4. Bigger Dimensions and Modern Design

On the outside, the 2020 Honda City will not only look more modern than the current model but will even have larger dimensions. The aesthetics of the new car will be defined by the company’s latest design language, which means the front-end could come with sleeker headlamps and a wider grille. The headlamps as well as the taillamps would feature LED fixtures, while safely expect the front-end to feature dollops of chrome garnishing.

5. Plusher Interior With Digital Instrument Console

The interior of the 2020 Honda City will be a lot plusher than that of the current model. The dashboard will look far more modern and will carry a bigger touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Another highlight will be an all-digital instrument cluster that will lend the cabin a pretty futuristic look.