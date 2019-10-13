Top 5 Things To Expect From The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The upcoming Classic 350 will feature an updated BS6 compliant engine, gearbox and an improved ergonomics

The Classic 350 is the best selling model in the Royal Enfield lineup, and it is not an unknown fact anymore that the bike maker is readying the updated BS6 variant of the motorcycle. The upcoming 2020 Classic 350 was spotted testing on many different occasions, sporting a new change every time.

These are the top 5 things to expect from the upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350

1. Styling

The upcoming Classic 350 will get a slightly different round headlamp on the front. Keeping the retro styling in mind, we believe that the Classic will continue with halogen headlamp setup instead of an LED headlamp which is the newest trend in the market. The upcoming model will likely get a redesigned and bigger fuel tank which will provide more range to the motorcycle.

The split seat design of the motorcycle has also been revised as well (unlike the old seat design, the rider seat won’t be getting any springs anymore). Apart from the rider seat, the pillion seat has also been redesigned for better comfort. Expect the updated Classic model to also sport a new rear grab rail while the rear profile will feature a new LED taillamp.

2. Updated switchgear and instrument console

The upcoming 2020 Classic 350 will feature rotary dial switchgear in place of the low, high beam and pass switches. It will also get rotary switchgear on the right-hand side as well for the engine kill and start switch.

The motorcycle will feature an updated instrument cluster as it will retain the analog speedometer unit on the motorcycle, but there is a new digital screen positioned underneath the analog speedometer. Expect the digital unit to provide some vital information including fuel level, odometer, trip meter and perhaps a digital clock as well.

3. Updated underpinnings

Expect the upcoming Classic 350 to ditch its single downtube frame and use a new double-cradle frame. The new frame will add more stability and offer better handling character to the motorcycle.

The 2020 Classic 350 will rely on the same 37mm conventional telescopic forks at the front and a twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

4. Updated BS-VI compliant engine and gearbox

Expect the upcoming Classic 350 to get an updated BS6 compliant engine. The test mule of the 2020 Classic 350 was spotted with a completely different gearbox. The gearbox casing looked almost identical to that of the 650 twin and thus the upcoming Classic 350 will likely feature a six-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit found in the current generation model.

The upcoming Classic 350 likely to be powered by a slightly bigger 375cc mill instead of the 346 cc unit. You can also expect the carburetor unit to also be replaced by a fuel-injection system.

The current generation 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, carbureted unit produces about 20 ps of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Expect the updated engine to produce slightly more power and torque output than its predecessor.

5. Pricing and competition

Expect the next generation Classic 350 to likely be priced at least Rs 10-15 thousand more than the current generation Classic 350. The current generation Classic 350 prices start from Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The next generation Classic 350 will rival directly against the Jawa 300 and the Jawa 42 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 when it finally launches here next year.