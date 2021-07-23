Top 5 Things About Upcoming BMW C 400 GT Maxi Scooter

BMW C 400 GT is the upcoming maxi-scooter in the Indian automotive space, and here are the top 5 things to know about it

BMW Motorrad India is quite keen on introducing some of the most exciting products in the Indian market. One of which is the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter, slated to go on sale in India soon. The Bavarian brand has confirmed its arrival but has been tight-lipped about the launch date. Once launched, the C 400 GT will be one of the first of its kind in the market.

The maxi scooters are not common in India, and hence, the C 400 GT is expected to seek a lot of attention. It will also seek some money to be yours. The prices are likely to start at around Rs. 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). More importantly, since it comes from BMW, it will don an appealing attire. Well, to let you folks know more about this upcoming maxi-scooter, here are the top 5 things that will leave you baffled.

1. Powerful 400 cc engine

Powering duties on the BMW C 400 GT will be done by a 400 cc single-cylinder engine. It will be a powerful one, indeed. With a peak power output of 33.5 Bhp and max torque of 35 Nm, the C 400 GT will come with a CVT unit. It will also have a top speed of 139 kmph.

2. Impressive Design

A two-wheeler from BMW can never be a boring one. It stands true for the C 400 GT as well. The maxi-scooter will come with an interesting design and beefy road presence. The headlamps will be mounted on the apron, and it will also get a tall windscreen. The floorboard will be a split-type setup.

3. Multiple Colour Options

Unlike other brands that sell their premium offering in single colour option, BMW will offer the C 400 GT in a total of three paint schemes, namely Kallisto Grey Metallic, Alpine White, and Style Triple Black.

4. Long Feature List

The BMW C 400 GT will come with some unique features. The list will include keyless start-stop, LED lighting, automatic stability control, USB charging point and more. While it will come with a semi-digital instrument console as standard, buyers will have the option to upgrade to a coloured TFT display.

5. Competent Suspension

The C 400 GT will be a maxi-scooter in the true sense. It will feature telescopic forks on the front and twin-sided shock absorbers on the rear. Moreover, for braking duties, it will get twin discs up front and a single rotor for the rear end.