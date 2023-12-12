Top 5 Things About The Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift

Discover everything about the upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift – a blend of stunning design, advanced features, powerful engines, etc.

As anticipation builds for the forthcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, automotive enthusiasts are eager to discover what enhancements this popular SUV will bring to the table. Scheduled for debut early next, the Creta facelift promises a host of updates, from its exterior design to advanced features and a powerful new engine.

Let’s delve into the top 5 things that make the upcoming Creta facelift a noteworthy contender in the mid-size SUV segment.

1. Exterior Design

Drawing inspiration from the globally acclaimed Palisade SUV, the India-spec Creta facelift will get a large rectangular grille, along with distinctive split headlamps with tall DRLs. The taillights are expected to feature a completely new design, with a single-piece LED design running across the tailgate. Test mules have been spotted with 18-inch wheels similar to the Alcazar, emphasizing a robust yet refined stance. The overall silhouette remains familiar, ensuring that the Creta stays recognisable.

2. Interior Design

Inside the cabin, the Creta facelift will grow even more premium than the outgoing model. Spy shots suggest that the SUV will feature a fully digital instrument cluster, providing drivers with a modern and customizable display. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be retained. The seat upholstery will likely be updated, featuring a new colour scheme, enhancing the interior’s aesthetics and giving it a fresh feel.

3. Features and Equipment

One of the most significant upgrades in the Creta facelift will be the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. This comprehensive suite includes adaptive cruise control, emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring, collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, high-beam assist, and more. The addition of a 360-degree camera further enhances safety and convenience.

4. Powertrains

The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill will continue forward in the facelifted Creta. Apart from that, Hyundai will add the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Verna to the range as well. The SUV will get multiple gearbox options, including a manual, a CVT, a torque converter, and a DCT.

5. Launch Timeline

The wait for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to end on January 16, 2024, with the unveiling expected to be closely followed by its market launch. The Creta is the most popular midsize SUV in India, and this mid-life facelift will keep things fresh, helping it maintain is lead in the segment. Stay tuned for more info!