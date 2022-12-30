Top 5 SUVs Launched In 2022 – Mahindra Scorpio N To Grand Vitara

SUVs like the Scorpio N, Tucson and Grand Vitara gained strong popularity in the Indian market after the official launch

With SUVs gaining popularity, all the brands are now launching many new SUVs in various segments and we saw more than 10 new SUVs being launched in the country this year. Here is a list of the top 5 SUVs launched in India in 2022 that you should check out.

1. Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was one of the most talked about SUVs this year and now boasts a more practical, powerful, and feature-rich package for buyers. Priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Scorpio N is offered with two powertrain options – 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol. In addition to this, it also gets a long features list and a more premium cabin which makes it a much better upgrade when compared to the last-gen model.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the very few hybrid SUVs on sale in the Indian market and gives stiff competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq in the country. The Grand Vitara is offered with two powertrain options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol. It is offered in 5 trim options and has an extremely strong demand in the market right now.

3. Jeep Meridian

Jeep is now slowly expanding its Indian portfolio and launched the new Meridian SUV to take on the rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster in the market. The new Jeep Meridian is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered only with a 2.0L diesel engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm respectively. This engine can be had either with a 5-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

4. Hyundai Tucson

The new Tucson was also launched in the country this year to take on the rivals like the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross. The new Tucson is positioned as the most expensive Hyundai car in India and is offered with two engine options – 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel. In addition to a smart exterior design and a feature-rich cabin, the new Tucson is also offered with an ADAS safety suite that gets features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist.

5. Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport also made its debut this year and is one of the most powerful compact SUVs on sale in the country. It gets a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 129 bhp while the maximum torque output stands at 230 Nm. This engine is only offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and boasts an extremely strong performance. It is available in three variants – W6, W8, and W8 (O).